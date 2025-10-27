INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan appoints veteran journalist Adedayo Oketola as Chief Press Secretary

Oketola, former PUNCH editor, brings nearly two decades of newsroom experience to the commission

Amupitan pledges transparency, teamwork, and improved staff welfare in managing Nigeria’s elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, has approved the appointment of former PUNCH newspaper editor, Adedayo Oketola, as his Chief Press Secretary.

The appointment, made public by the commission on Monday, signals a new phase in INEC’s communication and media engagement structure. Oketola takes over from Rotimi Oyekanmi, who served in the same capacity under the immediate past INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Newly appointed Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, is a former journalist at PUNCH. Photo: INEC

Source: Facebook

Veteran journalist takes the helm of INEC media

Oketola is an award-winning journalist with close to two decades of professional experience that cuts across investigative reporting, business journalism, and newsroom management.

He previously served as Editor of The PUNCH, a period during which the newspaper clinched the prestigious Newspaper of the Year award at the 2023 Nigeria Media Merit Awards (NMMA). At the same event, he was personally recognised as Editor of the Year.

His media journey also includes stints as News Editor, Business Editor, and Assistant Editor (News and Politics) at Saturday PUNCH, Leadership reported.

Over the years, Oketola’s work has earned him multiple professional honours, including the 2022 Industry Awards Editor of the Year and two Zimeo Excellence in Media Awards, received in Johannesburg and Nairobi in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Former INEC boss Mahmood Yakubu used almost a decade at the helm before handing over. Photo: FB/INEC

Source: Twitter

Amupitan vows credible, transparent elections

Reacting to the appointment, INEC Chairman Professor Amupitan reaffirmed his administration’s focus on transparency, discipline, and integrity in steering the country’s electoral process.

Speaking after his swearing-in last week, Amupitan described his appointment as a divine mission to contribute to the nation’s transformation.

“I am here for a purpose. Maybe if I had a choice, I would have said I would not come here. But from all indications, I can see that God is moving this country, and my coming is divine. With God saying go, who am I to say no? I am here because I have a role to play to ensure that a new Nigeria is birthed,” he said.

He pledged to uphold accountability, teamwork, and credible elections, noting that the commission’s success rests on effective collaboration among its staff.

“Our mandate is very clear, to deliver free, fair, and credible elections that reflect the will of the people. The integrity of our elections is not negotiable. Every voter must feel confident that their vote counts,” Amupitan stated.

The INEC boss also assured staff of improved welfare and working conditions, promising to create an environment that supports efficiency and professional growth.

“For me, staff welfare is going to be a priority. We will expect a lot from you, and because of that, you also deserve to be well-equipped and supported to deliver,” he said.

