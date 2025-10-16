The Senate confirmed Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new INEC Chairman after a rigorous two-hour screening session in Abuja

During the screening, Amupitan pledged to uphold transparency and strengthen Nigeria’s electoral integrity through credible and accountable processes

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had earlier nominated Amupitan to replace Professor Mahmood Yakubu, whose tenure as INEC Chairman had expired

The Senate has confirmed Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This came on the heels of his successful screening at the National Assembly in Abuja.

The confirmation came after a rigorous two-hour session in which senators questioned the nominee on issues ranging from electoral reforms and policy implementation to institutional independence and the Electoral Act.

Amupitan promises transparency and credibility

During the screening, Professor Amupitan assured lawmakers of his commitment to strengthening electoral integrity in Nigeria.

“My vision is to build an electoral body that Nigerians can trust, an INEC that is transparent, independent, and fully committed to credible elections,” Amupitan stated before the Senate panel.

He further pledged to work collaboratively with all stakeholders, including political parties, civil society groups, and security agencies, to ensure that future elections are conducted in line with international best practices.

“Elections are the foundation of democracy. We must protect that foundation through fairness, professionalism, and accountability,” he added.

Tinubu seeks confirmation following Yakubu’s tenure expiration

It will be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had, on Tuesday, October, 14, forwarded Amupitan’s name to the Senate for confirmation, following the expiration of the tenure of the former INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Daily Trust reported.

Tinubu’s request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate and read during plenary by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

“In accordance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I hereby present Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) for confirmation as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission,” the letter read in part.

Akpabio hails smooth transition process

Senate President Akpabio commended the screening committee for what he described as a “thorough and objective exercise,” adding that the confirmation marks a new phase for the electoral body, Vanguard reported.

“The Senate has fulfilled its constitutional duty. We expect Professor Amupitan to bring his wealth of legal and administrative experience to bear in consolidating Nigeria’s democracy,” Akpabio said.

With the confirmation now concluded, Professor Amupitan is expected to assume duties immediately as the nation’s new electoral umpire, overseeing the commission’s preparations ahead of upcoming elections and reforms within INEC.

