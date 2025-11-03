Heavy security was deployed at the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja as former Vice Chairman for PDP North Central, Abdulrahman Mohammed, resumed his role as the party’s acting national chairman.

Earlier, Mohammed and his supporters gathered at the FCT office of the PDP, where he addressed the crowd, confirming that he would be taking over as acting national chairman.

Breaking: Tension as Security Forces Flood PDP Headquaters as New Chairman Emerges

