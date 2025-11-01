Senator Sunday Marshall Katung resigned from the PDP and declared he would join the APC ahead of the 2027 elections

He said the decision followed wide consultations and was aimed at securing stronger representation for Kaduna South

He appealed for unity among supporters and praised President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani for developmental collaboration

Kaduna state - Senator Sunday Marshall Katung representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The seantor announced thatr ahead of 2027 election, he will be joining forces with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

With the 2027 election approaching, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung leaves the PDP and reveals his next step. Photo credit: @smkatung

Source: Twitter

The announcement came in a personal statement issued on Saturday, November 1, marking a major political shift in Southern Kaduna ahead of the 2027 general elections, Vanguard reported.

His move comes less than 24 hours after a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja halted the PDP’s planned 2025 national convention.

Senator announces realignment

In the statement, Senator Katung said his decision followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders in his constituency.

“The past few weeks have been deeply reflective. After wide consultations with constituents, stakeholders, family, and political associates, I have chosen to join the APC to better serve the people of Kaduna South," he stated.

He emphasised that the move was driven by commitment to ensuring stronger representation for his senatorial district.

“This realignment is a result of genuine commitment to ensuring our voices are heard at the highest decision-making levels,” he added.

Appeal for continued support and unity

Senator Katung also appealed to supporters who may not agree with his decision, urging them to maintain long-standing personal and political relationships, Cnannels Television reported.

“While politics may sometimes divide opinions, our brotherhood, shared vision, and commitment to uplifting our people must remain.

“I appeal to those who may feel disappointed not to allow disagreement in politics to destroy friendships built over time," he said.

Quoting former US president Thomas Jefferson, he noted:

“I never considered a difference of opinion in politics as cause for withdrawing from a friend.”

Senator speaks on his alignment with Tinubu

The lawmaker praised President Bola Tinubu and Kaduna state Governor Uba Sani for what he described as openness to development partnerships.

Kaduna senator Sunday Marshall Katung explains his political realignment with President Tinubu after leaving the PDP. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

“Both President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani have demonstrated special interest in collaborating with us for the development of our communities,” he remarked.

He added that he and other political leaders from the district, including House of Assembly members defecting with him, share confidence in the development strides of the APC administration in Kaduna state.

6 lawmakers defect to APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a fresh wave of defections has hit Nigeria’s House of Representatives, as six lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) formally announced their move to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, October 30,2025.

Speaker Abbas Tajudeen disclosed the development during plenary, reading separate letters submitted by the defecting lawmakers.

Five of the lawmakers represent constituencies in Enugu State, while one hails from Plateau State. The defectors include Daniel Ago (LP, Plateau), Chidi Obetta (PDP, Enugu), Anayo Onwuegbu (PDP, Enugu), Dennis Agbo (PDP, Enugu), Martins George (PDP, Enugu), and Nnaji Nnolim (PDP, Enugu).

Source: Legit.ng