Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the revocation of the presidential pardon granted to some Nigerians

Atiku said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration acts before thinking after cancelling pardons

He argued that the episode reflects a recurring pattern of poor decision-making by the Tinubu administration

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of acting before thinking after reviewing the pardon granted to some individuals.

Legit.ng reports that Tinubu cancelled pardons granted to some Nigerians for serious crimes, such as drug dealers and kidnappers.

Atiku says presidential pardon is not a reward for impunity. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Atiku criticized Tinubu’s administration over the recent revocation of presidential pardons on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The leader of the ADC coalition described Tinubu’s decision to cancel the pardons as “an act of shame, not wisdom,” accusing the government of being reactive and lacking foresight.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, and made available to Legit.ng.

“Once again, Nigerians have witnessed a government that doesn’t lead — it reacts.

“This U-turn is not an act of wisdom, it’s an act of shame. If Nigerians had kept quiet, would convicted drug lords and kidnappers be walking free today under the President’s blessing?”

Atiku said it is a recurring pattern of poor decision-making by the Tinubu administration.

According to Atiku, Tinubu announced policies without proper consideration and later reversed them following public backlash.

“This pattern has become too familiar — announce the unthinkable, watch the country erupt, then hurriedly reverse course as if governance is a game of trial and error.”

Atiku added that a presidential pardon should represent justice and mercy, not a reward for impunity.

“A presidential pardon is not a social experiment. It is a sacred constitutional power meant to reflect justice, mercy, and national interest — not to reward impunity or test public patience.”

Full list of those granted clemency

Recall that President Tinubu granted pardons to some Nigerians who have been convicted .

Tinubu granted a pardon following consultations with the Council of State and public opinion on the matter.

The President, however, removed certain persons convicted of serious crimes such as kidnapping, drug-related offences, fraud, and other crimes from the list.

Read more related stories:

Names Tinubu dropped from Presidential pardon

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu has revised his list of individuals considered for the presidential pardon and clemency following public backlash.

Several convicts, including those sentenced for drug offences, fraud, and illegal firearms possession, are no longer under consideration.

The presidency said the review of the pardoning and clemency list was part of efforts to uphold justice and respond to public concerns.

Source: Legit.ng