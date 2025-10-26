Over 400 civil and community-based organisations have endorsed President Tinubu for re-election, citing major progress in oil and gas reforms

The groups say Tinubu’s administration has restored transparency and investor confidence through the digitalisation of Nigeria’s oil regulatory processes

The Citizens Connect Conference participants urge continued citizen engagement and stronger collaboration between government and youth-led organisations

Over 400 community-based and civil society organisations have declared their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, crediting his administration’s reforms in the oil and gas sector for restoring transparency, investor confidence, and institutional discipline.

The endorsement came at the end of the Citizens Connect Conference, a three-day gathering held in Lagos that brought together civic groups, youth movements, professional bodies, and accountability platforms from all six South-West states.

Civic and community leaders discuss governance reforms during the Lagos conference.

A large share of participants were young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 40 who reviewed governance trends and assessed the effects of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) under Tinubu’s administration.

In a communique issued at the close of the event, the groups said the government’s policies had created measurable progress in the extractive industry, especially through digitisation, compliance, and anti-theft initiatives.

Groups praise renewed transparency and reforms

The communique, signed by Comrade Halima Mohammed of the Centre for Civic Inclusion (CCI), Barr. Chidi Obumneke of the Young Reformers Network (YRN), and Dr. Tunde Alade of the South-West Civic Forum (SWCF), described the president’s oil and gas reforms as “bold and far-reaching.”

It noted that Tinubu’s leadership had repositioned Nigeria’s regulatory framework for “efficiency, transparency, and investor confidence.”

The statement also credited the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), led by Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, for driving the sector’s digital transformation.

Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, NUPRC boss, is praised for reforming the oil and gas sector. Photo: FB/NUPRC

Participants said the introduction of automated licensing systems, improved compliance checks, and anti-theft campaigns had boosted production levels and enhanced revenue performance. They added that these reforms had restored trust among international and domestic investors.

Aisha Ibrahim, National Coordinator of the Connected Citizens Movement (CCM), said the reforms had changed how young people view governance. “Young people are now seeing the results of evidence-based policy execution.

The oil sector, which was once a symbol of corruption and opacity, has become one of the clearest illustrations of accountability under this administration,” she stated.

Endorsement rooted in policy continuity

The conference participants also commended the administration for supporting energy transition, local content initiatives, and host community development.

They said the operationalisation of Host Community Development Trusts had turned oil-producing regions into active stakeholders in national prosperity.

According to Comrade Sunday Edet, National Coordinator of the Coalition for Accountable Leadership (CAL),

“President Tinubu’s administration has redefined governance in the extractive sector through decisive leadership and institutional discipline. We have witnessed measurable progress in regulatory enforcement, revenue generation, and digital transparency. Our endorsement for 2027 is rooted in evidence, not sentiment — continuity is essential to consolidate these gains.”

The groups resolved to continue engaging citizens and monitoring reform implementation across the six geopolitical zones.

They urged the federal government to deepen collaboration with youth-led organisations and state-level stakeholders to strengthen transparency and ensure sustainable growth across the energy value chain.

