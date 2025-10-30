President Bola Tinubu's administration appeared to have truly survived a military coup plotted by some generals in the army ranks

The latest report indicated that Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser, was one of the top government officials being targeted for assassination

According to the report, an air force officer, whose details have been unveiled, was detailed to take out Ribadu, just like other government officials were planned to be killed

The controversies surrounding the failed coup plot have continued to make headlines, and the latest of them was about an air force officer, who was recently posted to the office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), was said to have been detailed to assassinate Nuhu Ribadu, the national security adviser.

According to the report, the air force officer is SB Adamu, a leader of the squadron with the service no NAF/3481, was said to be from Jigawa state. He was reportedly posted to the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), a programme under the coordination of the ONSA.

Sources revealed details of the air force office stationed to kill Nuhu Ribadu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

When Adamu was posted to Ribadu's office

The Cable reported that sources familiar with the ongoing investigation of the alleged coup plot disclosed that SB Adamu was posted to the office four weeks before the thwarting of the alleged coup plot.

The medium reported that Adamu was the only suspected officer linked to the office of the NSA through the NCTC, a development which contradicted the claim that many of the suspects are working under Ribadu's office. The ONSA coordinates the NCTC among other programmes.

Another military source disclosed to The Cable that the national coordinator of the NCTC, Major General Adamu Garba Laka, requested a specific officer to be posted to the centre in August 2025; it was surprising that his demand was not approved.

Rather, it was Adamu who was posted to the office. The posting of Adamu fueled the speculations that the alleged coup plotters had found their way into the military hierarchy. Adamu was a regular course 59 member of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

Tinubu sacks air defence chief

Recently, President Bola Tinubu restructured the country's security architecture and sacked two service chiefs, including Hasan Abubakar, an air marshal. The squadron leader was allegedly detailed to "take out" the NSA, Ribadu.

This is as some other officers were saddled with the responsibility of assassinating other top government officials. He was said to be cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

The military authorities have yet to officially confirm the coup plot. The Defence Headquarters have insisted that the ongoing investigation of the 16 officers was in connection with the regular internal processes to ensure discipline and maintain professionalism within ranks.

Tukur Gusau, the spokesperson of the military, disclosed that the report of the investigation would be made available to the public.

Details of the Air Force officer stationed to kill Nuhu Ribadu Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's ex-minister denies sponsoring coup

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's former minister of state for petroleum, Timipre Sylva, denied the rumour of sponsoring a coup against the president.

Sylva, who earlier served as the governor of Bayelsa state, said the rumour is totally false and politically motivated.

However, the former governor confirmed that his residence was raided by some military personnel, who did not disclose the motive of their actions.

Source: Legit.ng