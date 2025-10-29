The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has reacted to the report of an alleged failed military coup against the current administration

Sunday Dare, one of the spokespersons to the president, explained that Nigerians will still have to hold on to the response of the military on the matter

Dare also gave a reason the president retained some officers and urged Nigerians to commend the president for appointing service chiefs from all regions in the country

The federal government has finally commented on the narrative that some military officers are planning a coup against the administration of President Bola Tinubu, leading to the recent restructuring in the military architecture of the country.

Sunday Dare, the special adviser to President Tinubu on media and public community, in a subtle response to the question on the report, urged Nigerians to remain calm with the military reactions, adding that the military has been saddled with the responsibility of protecting life and property in Nigeria.

Presidency speaks on alleged coup plot against President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Reason Tinubu retained some service chiefs

Dare also argued that President Tinubu, who recently sacked some service chiefs, including the former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, retained some of them because of "institutional memory to maintain a balance." President Tinubu also retained Major-General E.A.P Undiendeye in his position as the Chief of Defence Intelligence.

President Tinubu, following the sacking of some service chiefs, announced the appointment of new service chiefs and promoted the former Chief of Army Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, as a replacement for General Musa.

The presidential aide also argued that the president should be commended for appointing service chiefs from all the regions in the country. He added that for the first time in a long time, no region would be left out in the discussion of security in the country because they are duly represented in the security architecture.

See the video of Dare's interview here:

Tinubu restructure military architectures

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, October 24, restructured the country's security architecture when he announced the appointment of new service chiefs, stating that this development was part of his administration's efforts to strengthen the nation's national security.

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while reacting to the development, claimed that the appointment was the first of its kind that would reflect the representation of the six regions in Nigeria since 1970.

Igbokwe, who made the claim in a Facebook post, mentioned the regions of the new service chiefs and took to the comment section of the post to say, "This is a knockout, and for the first time all the six zones are represented. This is a balanced diet. Justice has been displayed in the history of Nigeria since 1970."

President Bola Tinubu restructures Nigeria's security system Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Full list of military coups in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria had experienced a tumultuous past, with numerous military coups shaping the country's history since gaining independence in 1960.

A list of the military coups that have rocked the nation was compiled in this report, looking at the past instances where military intervention led to sudden leadership changes.

Source: Legit.ng