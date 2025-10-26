The National Assembly has approved the creation of a sixth state in Nigeria’s South East region, sparking debate over which proposal will be selected

The National Assembly has unanimously approved the creation of a new state in Nigeria’s South East geopolitical zone.

The decision, which seeks to bring the number of states in the region to six, has sparked renewed interest and debate over which proposed state will ultimately be selected.

Proposed new states in South East Nigeria

Following the National Assembly’s endorsement, six proposals have emerged as contenders for the new state.

Each reflects varying historical, cultural, and administrative considerations across the South East and neighbouring areas.

• Orashi State: Proposed to be carved out from parts of Anambra, Imo, and Rivers States, Orashi State is seen as a strategic option that bridges the South East and South South zones.

• Orlu State: Located entirely within the South East zone, Orlu State has long been advocated for by regional stakeholders.

• Anioma State: Also within the South East zone, Anioma State has been suggested as a means to consolidate communities with shared ethnic and cultural ties.

• Etiti State: This proposal aims to unify central communities in the South East, potentially enhancing administrative cohesion.

• Aba State: Named after the commercial hub, Aba State is viewed by some as a move to strengthen economic development in the region.

• Adada State: Proposed to be created from Enugu State, Adada State has gained traction among advocates seeking greater representation for northern Enugu communities.

Regional balance and political implications

The approval marks a significant step toward balancing state distribution across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

Until now, the South East has had only five states, compared to six or more in other regions. Analysts have noted that the creation of a sixth state could enhance political representation and resource allocation.

While the final decision rests with further constitutional processes and presidential assent, the shortlisted proposals have ignited discussions among political leaders, civil society groups, and residents.

Observers say the outcome could reshape the political landscape of the South East and influence future federal appointments and legislative representation.

As deliberations continue, stakeholders across the region are expected to intensify lobbying efforts to ensure their preferred proposal gains traction.

The coming weeks may prove pivotal in determining which of the six contenders will be chosen to become Nigeria’s newest state.

