A Nigerian man shared his opinion concerning the creation of new states, which was proposed by the National Assembly.

The Nigerian National Assembly, through the Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Constitution Review.

In a post he shared on Facebook, the man, Sen Rich Kay, shared the name of the state which he thinks should be carved for the Southeast.

According to him, the state should be named Anioma state and that it should comprise part of Anioma in Delta state.

He allayed the fears of some people who he said might not want to become part of the Southeast.

Kay said:

"Why should some Anioma people worry about being in the South East geopolitical zone? The truth is simple: our land is not a suitcase that can be carried away, neither is our dialect a garment that can be stripped from us."

He expressed the desire that Anioma state would be part of those created by the government if the constitution is ammended.

His words:

"From Western Region, we journeyed to Midwest… from Midwest to Bendel… from Bendel to South-South. Through all these transitions, did our towns vanish? Did our dialects fade into oblivion? Absolutely not! Anioma remained Anioma. Abbi remained Abbi. Ibusa remained Ibusa. Ukwuani remained Ukwuani. Our identity stood like the iroko tree — unshaken by the winds of political restructuring. Now, the federal government seeks to heal a long-standing wound by balancing Nigeria’s geopolitical structure. The South East — our true ancestral home — is the only zone marked for a new state. That state is Anioma."

He said that if Anioma state is created, it will bring about equity and justice.

He said:

"This is not exile; it is reunion. It is not loss; it is restoration. By joining our kits and kins in the South East, we are not uprooting ourselves, we are reclaiming our rightful branch in the great Igbo tree. So let no one fear. Our land will not be moved to Anambra. Our tongues will not be silenced. Anioma will simply stand where it has always stood — but with renewed pride, restored justice, and reunited identity."

It is important to note that in Nigeria, a state can only be created through a constitutional review by the National Assembly.

Since the beginning of the present democratic dispensation, there have been agitations for creation of more states in the country, but none has yielded any fruits.

List of proposals for state creation received by the National Assembly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the House Committee on Constitutional Review received 46 formal proposals for new states across Nigeria.

The requests for the establishment of new states span all six geopolitical zones of the country.

These proposals do not guarantee state creation, which requires a complex constitutional amendment process.

