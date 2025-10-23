Seven proposed states across Nigeria have successfully scaled second reading in the House of Representatives, signalling renewed momentum for constitutional restructuring

Several bills proposing the creation of new states in Nigeria have successfully passed second reading at the House of Representatives.

These developments signal a growing momentum for constitutional amendments aimed at restructuring Nigeria’s geopolitical landscape.

Below is a comprehensive listicle detailing each proposed state, the sponsoring lawmakers, and the regions affected.

Ibadan State

On 9 October 2025, the Cable reported that a bill seeking to create Ibadan State from the existing Oyo State had passed its second reading in the House of Representatives.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Abass Adigun—who represents the Ibadan North East/Ibadan South East federal constituency—aimed to amend the 1999 Constitution to facilitate the creation of the new state.

The bill was debated during plenary and received sufficient support to move forward in the legislative process.

Ijebu State

On 23 October 2025, Vanguard confirmed that the House of Representatives had passed for second reading a bill proposing the creation of Ijebu State from the present Ogun State.

The legislation was sponsored by Hon. Olufemi Ogunbanwo, representing Ijebu Ode/Ijebu North East/Odogbolu Federal Constituency, alongside three other lawmakers.

The bill’s progression through the second reading stage depicted the growing demand for administrative decentralisation in the South-West, with proponents arguing that the Ijebu region deserved its own statehood due to its historical and economic significance.

Oke-Ogun, Ife-Ijesa, and Ijebu States featured in multi-state creation bill

In March 2025, Dailyrust reported that four bills seeking the creation of additional states had successfully passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

Among them was a consolidated bill sponsored by Rep. Oluwole Oke, which proposed the creation of three new states: Oke-Ogun State, Ijebu State, and Ife-Ijesa State.

This legislative package aimed to amend Part 1 of the First Schedule of the 1999 Constitution.

The inclusion of Ijebu State in this bill reaffirmed its legislative traction, while Oke-Ogun and Ife-Ijesa emerged as fresh contenders for statehood in the South-West region.

Tiga state proposal gains ground in Kano region

Also among the bills reported by Dailyrust was HB.1308, sponsored by Rep. Ghali Mustapha Tijani. This legislation sought to create Tiga State from the present Kano State, with Rano proposed as the state capital.

The bill’s advancement to second reading reflected growing calls for administrative restructuring in the North-West, where population density and regional diversity have fuelled demands for more localised governance.

Orlu State

Rep. Ikweagwuonu Ugochinyere sponsored HB.1430, a bill proposing the creation of Orlu State in the South-East region of Nigeria. According to Dailyrust, the bill passed second reading in March 2025, marking a significant step in the campaign for increased representation and autonomy in the region.

The proposed Orlu State would be carved from existing territories in the South-East, aiming to address long-standing concerns over political marginalisation and resource allocation.

Etiti State

Another South-East initiative was sponsored by Rep. George Ibezimako Ozodinobi.

The bill proposed the creation of Etiti State, with Okigwe designated as its capital. It successfully passed second reading in March 2025, as reported by Dailyrust.

The legislation aimed to carve Etiti State from the existing five states in the South-East, reflecting a strategic push to enhance administrative efficiency and regional development.

While the bills have cleared second reading, they must still undergo further scrutiny and approval before any new states can be officially created.

Afe Babalola explains how best to create new states in Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Afe Babalola, has called for a national referendum on the proposed creation of 18 new states in Nigeria.

In a recent publication titled “Creation of Additional 18 States: Need for a Referendum (6)”, Babalola questioned the sustainability and rationale behind expanding the country’s current state structure.

