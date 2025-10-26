Nigeria’s unity continues to face pressure from regional movements calling for the creation of new countries

From Biafra to Oduduwa, agitators across the country have revived secessionist demands rooted in historical grievances and ethnic identity

This report explores the proposed nations these groups seek to carve out from the current Nigerian federation

In recent decades, Nigeria has witnessed a resurgence of secessionist agitations across its diverse regions.

These calls, often rooted in historical grievances, ethnic identity, and perceived marginalisation, have led to the emergence of movements advocating for the creation of new countries from Nigeria.

Secession movements such as the Niger Delta Republic and Arewa Republic reflect deep-rooted regional grievances. Photo credit: Manuel Augusto Moreno/Gettyimages

Source: Getty Images

While none of these calls have materialised into internationally recognised nations, they continue to shape political discourse.

Below is an in-depth look at the most prominent proposed breakaway nations from Nigeria, based on the demands of various agitator groups.

1. Biafra Republic

The call for the creation of the Biafra Republic has remained the most persistent and vocal in Nigeria’s post-independence history.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been at the forefront of this agitation. IPOB emerged reviving the spirit of the original Biafra secession attempt of 1967, which led to a civil war that lasted until 1970.

IPOB has consistently argued that the Igbo people of the South-East have been politically and economically marginalised since the end of the war.

Through various means, the group has sought to draw attention to its cause, despite being proscribed by the Nigerian government.

Another group, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has also championed the Biafran cause.

2. Oduduwa Republic

The Oduduwa Republic is a proposed nation championed by Yoruba self-determination groups, most notably Ilana Omo Oodua.

The movement has gained traction with proponents citing systemic marginalisation, insecurity, and a desire for regional autonomy as key motivations.

Leaders of the movement have called for a referendum to determine the will of the Yoruba people regarding secession. While the agitation has not escalated into armed conflict, it has sparked national debate.

3. Niger Delta Republic

In the oil-rich South-South region, calls for the creation of a Niger Delta Republic have been tied to long-standing grievances over environmental degradation, poverty, and lack of development.

Groups have demanded greater control over the region’s vast oil resources.

While the primary demand has often been for resource control and regional autonomy, some factions have gone further to suggest full independence as a solution to what they describe as systemic neglect by the federal government.

4. Arewa Republic

Although less structured than other movements, some northern groups have floated the idea of an Arewa Republic. In 2017, the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum issued a controversial ultimatum for Igbos to leave the North, sparking fears of ethnic tensions and reigniting debates about national unity.

While northern leaders distanced themselves and fully condemned the statement, it reflected underlying frustrations among some northern youths. The idea of an Arewa Republic has since lingered in fringe discourse, often surfacing during periods of political tension.

Calls for an Arewa Republic highlight rising political tensions and ethnic divisions in Northern Nigeria. Photo credit: Imalo Geach/Gettyimages

Source: Getty Images

