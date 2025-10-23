Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano state - The 2023 New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, said the party is ready to work with political parties or individuals ahead of the 2027 election.

Kwankwaso said that the NNPP is willing to work with the ruling APC and any other party that shares its ideals of prioritising the welfare of the common man.

As reported by Daily Trust, Kwankwaso stated this in an interview with BBC Hausa, Kwankwaso.

Kwankwaso reiterated that any alliance must be based on shared ideals that will guarantee the improved quality of life of Nigerians.

“We’re ready for anyone, whether it is the APC, PDP, ADC, Jonathan, or Peter Obi. If we are satisfied with their competence, we will join forces to achieve success. What we are looking for are competent leaders with integrity. The key thing is that whoever we ally with, be it the APC or another party, must be committed to the needs of Nigerians. If they fail to meet our expectations, we will not continue with them.”

The NNPP chieftain said the 2027 general elections would be tough and fiercely contested.

“I believe the 2027 elections will be much tougher. Unlike before, people are now more involved and more concerned. Everyone is looking for a way out because of the country’s situation.

“This time, nobody would come on election day asking for money to cast their votes. You may probably see new things unfold; things that have never happened before in Nigeria’s electoral history.”

Tinubu Speaks About Kwankwaso Amidst Defection Rumours

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu praised Kwankwaso as a committed ally in Nigeria’s progressive political movement.

In a birthday message marking Kwankwaso’s 69th year, Tinubu acknowledged his enduring influence and contributions to national development.

The president emphasised Kwankwaso’s legacy of pro-people politics and wished him continued good health and impactful service.

Kwankwaso breaks silence on defection rumour

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Kwankwaso denied submitting a letter of intent to join the APC.

Kwankwaso, in a statement on his social media page, while reacting to his imminent defection from the NNPP, dismissed the report.

The former Kano governor's statement has started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians, and Kano in particular.

Source: Legit.ng