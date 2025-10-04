Goodluck Jonathan, the former president of Nigeria, has clarified his statement concerning late President Muhammadu Buhari and the Boko Haram terrorist organisation

Ikechukwu Eze, the spokesperson to former President Jonathan, explained the proposition of the Nigerian leader in a statement on Saturday, September 4

Jonathan has referenced Buhari while speaking at the book launch of former CDS Lucky Irabor in Benin, the Edo state capital, on Friday, October 3

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has clarified his comments on the role of late President Muhammadu Buhari in the crisis of the terrorists, Boko Haram, stating that he was being misrepresented.

The former president made this known while speaking on the criticism that followed his speech at the book launch of the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor.

Jonathan explains Boko Haram's comment

Ikechukwu Eze, the spokesperson to former President Jonathan, explained that the report in the media was misleading as it suggested that Jonathan claimed that Boko Haram nominated the late President Buhari to represent them in a dialogue with the federal government during his time in government, making Buhari "somehow complicit in the Boko Haram crisis."

Eze stressed that the statement of the former president was grossly misrepresented and that there was that Jonathan suggested, implied, or insinuated "that President Buhari had any connection with Boko Haram or that he supported the group in any form."

The statement explained that Jonathan's comment was part of the wider discussion on the state of security in the country and that it was meant to describe the "deviousness and manipulative strategies" of the terrorist organisation, Boko Haram.

He noted that Jonathan referencing Buhari was a "well-documented episode" where some factions and individuals claimed to be representing the group, and some prominent Nigerian names were mentioned as "possible mediators" without the consent or knowledge of these individuals.

Why Jonathan referenced Buhari on terror comment

He explained that Jonathan was only trying to point out that Boko Haram has a deceitful character of invoking names of respected public figures for confusion and exploitation of political division with the aim of undermining public confidence in the government.

Eze noted that Jonathan's comment was to illustrate the duplicity of the terror group and not an allegation against the late president or any individual in any regard. He noted that the former president's position was that if truly Buhari was Boko Haram's choice negotiator, why did the terror group not end its attack after the retired general resumed the office of the president?

Jonathan lost the 2015 presidential election to Buhari as a result of the insecurity crisis in the country, particularly in the northern region. The former president spoke on the issue on Friday, October 3.

Source: Legit.ng