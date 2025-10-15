Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The State Chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have dissociated themselves from a court action instituted to stop the party’s forthcoming national convention slated to hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, in November 2025.

The PDP state chairmen said they remain committed to the unity and progress of the PDP.

The forum’s chairman and Edo State PDP chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, criticised the conduct of Austine Nwachukwu (Imo) and Amah Abraham Nnana (Abia).

As reported by The Punch, Aziegbemi made this known while speaking to newsmen on behalf of the PDP Chairmen Forum in Abuja.

"We distance ourselves completely from the suit and the plan to use it to stop the PDP from holding its National Convention. This is not right.

“We want to state clearly that we are solidly behind the Damagum-led NWC, and we will give our full support to ensure a hitch-free convention.”

