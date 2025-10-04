Nigerian senator Ned Nwoko is letting everyone know that his love for Regina Daniels knows no bounds

The billionaire, who trended recently over the embarrassing bathroom video his wife posted, has turned a deaf ear to the controversy

In a fresh post, he gushed over her and their love, while accompanying it with a video that melted hearts online

Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko and his GenZ wife, Regina Daniels, are once again the talk of online users.

Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actress shared a video of her husband in the restroom. He was struggling to pee while she was trying to shoot TikTok content.

Ned Nwoko and Regina ignite reactions over new video, Credit: @princenednwoko

The clip quickly caught the eye of netizens, who slammed her for sharing such a private moment. Many pointed out that her husband is a powerful person in the country and that such a slip could be used against him in the future.

Waving all these aside, Ned Nwoko went online and shared a new video where he gushed over Regina. He shared a TikTok video where they both played along, expressing love and admiration for each other.

He wrote:

"Not all echoes are noise; some are signals for hearts willing to listen beyond the surface. Love does not always shout, it speaks softly in the warmth of her smile, in the glow of her presence, and in the joy of moments shared. The world may be loud, but truth rests in silence, where two hearts find their rhythm. We love 💕 We live, and in that love, life itself finds its perfect meaning."

See the post below:

How fans reacted to Ned's post about Regina

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@uzy_ama said:

"Na Regina dey manage both account.. nothing anybody wan tell me."

@glamourmimi_official said:

"Me wei marry for love just suffer and my husband gets anger issues join."

@iam_jennyyyyyy said:

"I love this video ❤️ Regina is making our senator happy."

@faithchiazor said:

"Couple goals 😍🔥 My Senator shows love and shows capacity. All in one, wholesome package. I stan and restan!!!🙌."

@juma_priscy_stan said:

"Unfortunate wailing children go start to dey cry now😂. Distinguish, abeg add more Cameroon pepper for their yeye eyes😂."

Billionaire Ned Nwoko gushes over Regina Daniels in new video, Credit: @regina.daniels

@genevieve_amazu said:

"Chai! I just love that she’s genuinely happy, nothing beats when u are loved right and happy. If e reach ur time, u fit marry for poverty or marry for d sake of getting married. Whether u like it or not, marriage should elevate u, u should take a step further after marriage not remaining wia u use to be or ur single life being better to when u are married."

@im__sheilaaa said:

"If you like talk say nah Regina type this thing na you sabi 😂😂😂😂😂."

@sabiigirlfashion said:

"Senator wey sabi blow dis kain grammar dey scarce 👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌😂😂🤭."

@uchenna__19 said:

"Nothing you won tell me,na Regina be the handler of this page😂😂."

Ned Nwoko weighs in on video

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, put on a small show for netizens.

The couple were in the news after the politician was accused of being the father of Chika Ike's unborn child.

Regina recently shared a post and introduced herself with only her maiden name, with her husband since reacting.

