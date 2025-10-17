The Federal High Court in Abuja rejected a police application seeking to halt the planned ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu Now’ protest slated for October 20, 2025

Justice Umar ruled that it would be improper to stop the protest without hearing from organiser Omoyele Sowore and adjourned the case until Tuesday, October 21

Sowore hailed the ruling as a victory for democracy, vowing that the protest demanding Nnamdi Kanu’s release would proceed peacefully as planned

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has refused an application by the Nigeria Police Force seeking to stop the planned ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu Now’ protest scheduled for Monday, 20 October 2025.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had through police lawyers filed an ex parte motion against activist Omoyele Sowore, organiser of the protest, in a bid to legally halt the demonstration planned near the Aso Rock Villa.

However, Justice Umar of the Federal High Court declined to grant the order, ruling that it would be inappropriate to restrain the protest without hearing from the other party.

The judge directed the police to properly serve notice of their application on Sowore and adjourned the case until Tuesday for a full hearing.

Sowore hails decision as a win for democracy

Reacting to the court’s decision, Sowore described the ruling as a victory for civil liberties and democratic rights.

In a statement on his X handle on Friday, he said,

“The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, sent police lawyers to sue me in an attempt to stop the ‘Free Nnamdi Kanu Now’ protest scheduled for Monday at the Aso Rock Villa. However, the judge refused their ex parte request and ordered them to serve me properly before the hearing continues on Tuesday.”

Sowore reaffirmed that the protest would go ahead as planned, adding that it would remain peaceful and lawful.

Protest to spotlight prolonged detention

The demonstration, organised under the hashtag #FreeNnamdiKanuNow, aims to draw attention to the prolonged detention of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The police’s legal move was widely viewed as an attempt to prevent a politically sensitive protest near the Presidential Villa.

With the adjournment, the court has not issued any order stopping the Monday protest, setting the stage for what could become a tense standoff between demonstrators and security agencies in Abuja.

Legal hearing to continue on Tuesday

Justice Umar’s decision means the legality of the protest will now be determined after the fact, when the case resumes on Tuesday.

An official from the Federal High Court, who preferred not to be named, confirmed that the judge’s directive was “in line with due process and the principles of fair hearing.”

Sowore had earlier described the planned protest as a “historic march” for justice and freedom, saying it symbolises the demand for the rule of law and an end to political detentions in Nigeria.

