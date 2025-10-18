Wike denied rumours of being positioned for the 2027 presidency and reaffirmed his loyalty to President Tinubu till 2031

The minister slammed those spreading the rumours, describing them as idle minds seeking attention and trying to discredit him

Wike urged Nigerians to embrace constructive criticism and praised the Body of Benchers for engaging government through proper channels

FCT, Abuja - Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has denied reports suggesting that he is being positioned to contest the presidency in 2027.

Furthermore, the minister described such claims as false and mischievous.

Nyesom Wike, FCT Minister, finally speaks on reports linking him to the 2027 presidential race. Photo credit: @GovWike/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Reacting to a report by an unnamed online platform, which alleged that some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were pushing him to join the 2027 race, Wike’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, said the claims were the handiwork of idle minds seeking attention.

In a statement released in Abuja on Friday, October 17, Olayinka said:

“As far as Wike is concerned, it is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu till 2031. He has made his stand clear. He is not running for president and is fully committed to delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President in the FCT.”

As reported by the Guardian, Olayinka added that those spreading the rumour were waging a futile campaign to discredit the minister, who, according to him, has remained transparent and focused on service delivery.

“The minister does not operate in secrecy. He says what he does and does what", he said.

Olayinka stressed, describing the rumour sponsors as people “engaged in kindergarten tactics.”

‘Constructive criticism is welcome,’ says Wike

Meanwhile, Wike has urged Nigerians to engage government constructively rather than resort to social media attacks.

Speaking during the flag-off of the construction of Collector Road C01 in the Institution and Research District, which links the Body of Benchers Complex to Nile University, the minister praised the Body of Benchers for engaging the government through the right channels, Punch reported.

“Let me say this clearly: If you like, go to social media 50 million times; what you did not get through the door, you will not get through the window. Criticism is welcome, but it must be constructive,” Wike said.

Wike: Responsible engagement leads to development

Wike commended the Body of Benchers for their civil approach to governance, noting that their respectful request during the last Call to Bar ceremony led to the approval and commencement of the new road project.

“The Body of Benchers did not go on social media to rant. They made their request humbly, and the President approved it.

“Today, we are flagging off a major infrastructure project that will benefit not only them but also Baze and Nile Universities, and the surrounding community," he said.

According to Wike, the Tinubu administration values dialogue and cooperation, stressing that meaningful development happens when citizens engage the government responsibly rather than through divisive rhetoric.

Wike reiterates loyalty to Tinubu’s leadership

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT, reacts to claims suggesting he plans to run in the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: @GovWike/Kola Sulaiman

Source: Twitter

Reaffirming his loyalty to President Tinubu, Wike maintained that his focus remains on fulfilling the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda within the FCT.

He said his administration was determined to improve infrastructure, expand access to public services, and ensure Abuja reflects the progress and vision of Tinubu’s leadership.

“President Tinubu means well for this country. My responsibility is to ensure that his vision for the Federal Capital Territory becomes a reality," Wike said.

Wike reacts to PDP defections

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, October 15, took aim at his critics in the political space.

Specifically, the minister declared that those who once vilified him for associating with President Bola Tinubu are now defecting in large numbers to the president's All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng