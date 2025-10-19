Senator Ned Munir Nwoko on Sunday, October 19, disclosed that drug abuse was the root of his problem with his actress wife Regina Daniels

As attention, especially on social media platforms, remains on the couple, Nwoko responded to the domestic violence allegation

Legit.ng reports that billionaire politician asked Daniels to accept rehabilitation in the no-nonsense middle east country, Jordan

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ned Nwoko, the federal lawmaker representing Delta north, on Sunday, October 19, said he has set "a clear condition" for one of his wives, Regina Daniels, to accept rehabilitation in Asokoro, Abuja, or in a foreign country.

Legit.ng reports that Senator Nwoko, 64, made the disclosure on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, amid a marital crisis.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain stated that if he decides to send Daniels overseas, it would be Jordan, "where she will not have access to drugs". The federal lawmaker accused Daniels, a popular Nigerian actress, of battling alcohol and substance abuses.

Recall a video appeared online which portrayed Nwoko as a violent husband. The video which went viral showed an agitated Regina, 25, seriously complaining about the state of her matrimony. The environment was chaotic as some individuals could be seen clashing.

But, in his rebuttal on Sunday morning, October 19, Senator Nwoko explained that the opposite was the case.

Part of his statement reads:

"I have other wives, and none will ever accuse me of violence. Regina is the violent one here, slapping and hitting 3 staff in the past 48 hours and destroying property, including cars and windows, for no just cause."

He added:

"The truth is, I have set a clear condition for her to accept rehab in Asokoro or outside Nigeria especially Jordan where she will not have access to drugs."

Jordan's anti-drug use stance

Jordan's laws are rooted in Muslim tradition. In Jordan, it is illegal to possess, use or traffic drugs. If convicted, violators can get a lengthy prison sentence and heavy fine. In fact, drugs like hemp, considered 'recreational', are illegal in the middle east country.

In the Jordanian culture, there is a lot of stigma towards people who use drugs. In the country, possession of even a small quantity of drugs is considered a criminal act and the defendant may face prison time, even for first-time offences.

Ned Nwoko and Regina Daniels's marriage

Legit.ng reports that Daniels marriage to Nwoko has long attracted public attention due to their 40-year age gap (Regina was 19 at the time, while Nwoko was 59).

The couple’s union has also faced scrutiny because of Nwoko’s polygamous lifestyle; he reportedly has six wives, with Daniels as the youngest. Nwoko is a Muslim.

At the time of this report, Daniels has not issued an official statement regarding the marital fracture.

