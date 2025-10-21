Either Peter Obi or Rotimi Amaechi has been prophesied to be the vice presidential candidate of the ADC in the 2027 elections

Primate Elijah Ayodele, made the prediction in his latest prophet revelation about the next cycle of elections in Nigeria

According to the cleric, Obi and Amaechi have been spiritually ordained to have a significant impact in the scheme of the opposition in their plot to sack President Bola Tinubu

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has again prophesised about the 2027 general elections, claiming it was revealed to him that either Peter Obi or Rotimi Amaechi, may emerge as the vice presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the poll.

Recall that Obi and Amaechi were members of the coalition who were present at the unveiling of the ADC as the coalition party ahead of the 2027 elections. The two politicians have declared interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election.

Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi have been said to battle for ADC's vice presidential ticket Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Obi and Amaechi in the 2023 elections

While Obi was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election, Amaechi contested for the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC)'s presidential ticket before the last general elections, but lost to President Bola Tinubu.

Political pundits have projected that ADC presidential ticket may go to Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, who championed the call for the coalition, calling on opposition leaders to come together and defeat President Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

Atiku and several opposition leaders, including Obi and Amaechi, have expressed the confidence in sacking Tinubu in the next cycle of election and have been making efforts to position themselve in actualising their ambitions and stopping the APC's reign in the poll.

What Ayodele says about Obi, Amaechi, 2027

However, in a latest video, Ayodele said that God revealed to him some coming waves of political alignment and realignments that will reshape the political landscape in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

According to the religious leader, Obi and Amaechi have some divine roles to perform in the projected political transformation in the country, particularly in the permutations of the new coalition with the aim of strengthening the ADC in becoming the major opposition force in the country.

The cleric's statement reads in part:

“I see new alliances forming, and I see the ADC becoming a major platform of attraction; Either Peter Obi or Rotimi Amaechi will be considered for a vice-presidential role under the party; Nigerians should pray because the coming election will shock many.”

The move to stop President Tinubu in the 2027 election started soon after the last poll. Both Atiku, Obi and Amaechi have declared their interest in joining the next presidential race. While Amaechi has dumped the APC and officially join the ADC, Atiku only resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party and has yet to announce his next platform and Obi was yet to resign from the Labour Party.

See the video of Ayodele here:

How ADC can sack Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu will not only be facing the major opposition parties he contested against in the 2023 elections, but with the addition of the ADC, in the next poll.

The ADC has become the opposition's bride and was recently adopted as the political platform of the coalition movement ahead of the 2027 election.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar started the coalition movement, which eventually got the support of some opposition leaders, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Source: Legit.ng