The Military has maintained its stand regarding the protection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government

In a strong message, Nigeria's Military high command said elements encouraging the Armed Forces to take over Tinubu's led-democratic government will not succeed

The director, defence information, Tukur Gusau, a Brigadier-General insisted that the military has fared well and better under democracy

Nigeria's Military High Command has revealed it has no plan of sabotaging the nation's democratic system.

Nigeria DHQ rejects coup ideas

Nigerian Military downplays move to topple Tinubu's government. Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a Brigadier-General made this assertion and noted there are plots from different quarters to instigate members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to overthrow the present democratic administration being led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

DHQ says military better under democracy

He, however, said the attempt will fail, insisting that the military is happy and better under democracy, and as such it will not get involved in any act to sabotage the hard-earned democracy of Nigeria.

General Gusau, in an early message sent to Daily Trust on Saturday morning, August 12, described the development as “unpatriotic and wicked”.

According to him, the military would continue to perform its constitutional duties rather than plotting any coup against the present democratic administration, saying the armed forces of Nigeria would not be distracted, The New Telegraph report added.

