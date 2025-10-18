Defence Headquarters refutes reports linking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Day cancellation to an alleged coup plot

Sixteen military officers are currently under investigation for indiscipline, though no coup attempt has been confirmed

The military reiterates loyalty to President Tinubu’s administration amid heightened regional concerns over military takeovers

The Nigerian Defense Headquarters has dismissed reports suggesting that the cancellation of Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary activities was connected to an alleged military coup plot.

It described such claims as “false and misleading,” saying they were designed to create unnecessary panic among the public.

In a post shared on its official X handle, the military authority said there was no truth to the speculation that national celebrations were called off due to security fears or internal disloyalty.

The statement reads:

“The Defence Headquarters wishes to state categorically that the report linking the cancellation of activities marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary to an alleged attempted military coup is false and misleading.”

Military Responds to Coup Allegation Reports

Earlier reports had claimed that the military had detained about 20 officers, including senior figures such as a brigadier general and a colonel, over an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu.

The accounts, first published by Sahara Reporters and later corroborated by Premium Times, said the officers had been meeting secretly and had allegedly chosen a tentative date to execute their plan before the plot leaked.

Sources cited in those reports said the development caused anxiety within the government, prompting the cancellation of the Independence Day parade on October 1.

The parade, which is traditionally organised by the Nigerian Armed Forces, was reportedly shelved as a precautionary measure amid concerns about loyalty within the ranks.

A military officer quoted by Premium Times alleged that the detained officers had planned a “bloody” power grab and intended to target top government officials.

The officer added that the leak of the plot triggered a swift reaction from the authorities, including the creation of an investigative panel to probe the suspects for “indiscipline and breach of service regulations.”

Panel Investigates Detained Officers

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters, confirmed earlier this month that 16 officers were under investigation for what he described as “indiscipline and violation of service rules.”

However, he did not directly confirm whether the matter involved an attempted coup.

Sources within the security establishment said the investigative panel includes representatives from the army, navy, air force, police, and State Security Service.

The panel has reportedly been meeting in Abuja to examine the extent of the officers’ activities and determine appropriate disciplinary measures.

Security analysts believe the Defence Headquarters’ latest statement was aimed at calming rising speculation and reaffirming public confidence in the military’s commitment to democracy.

The denial also comes amid growing scrutiny of military activities across Africa following several coups in recent years.

