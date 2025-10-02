Authorities in Nigeria have issued a flood alert after climate change-induced heavy rainfalls

The ministry of environment said water levels had risen in seven of the country's 36 states, including the key northwest state of Kaduna

Several Nigerian states, including Zamfara and Sokoto are prone to destructive flooding

Kaduna, Kaduna state - The ministry of environment’s national flood early warning center (FEW Centre) has issued flood warning.

As reported by Leadership Newspaper, the flood warning comes in addition to the flood prediction of Monday, September 29, 2025.

A circular signed by Usman Abdullahi Bokani, director, Erosion, Flood and Coastal Zone Management department of the ministry, revealed that the concerned locations and their environs were likely to experience heavy rainfall that may lead to flooding between Wednesday, October 1, and Friday, October 3, 2025.

States listed on the additional red alert include Niger, Adamawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Bauchi, Zamfara, and Kaduna state.

Kebbi, which has the highest number of locations on the circular, has alert in Argungu, Bagudu, Ganri-Banza, Gwandu, Jega, Kalgo, Kamba, Kangiwa and Birnin Kebbi.

The state with the least number of locations is Kaduna state with Jaji and Zaria while Niger state has Magama and Sarkin-Pawa on the alert.

Prominent towns on the list include Mubi, Argungu, Birnin Kebbi, Sokoto, Gusau, Azare and Jega.

Furthermore, Bokani advised citizens staying along waterways to take precautionary majors or evacuate from flood-prone environments to avoid being caught up in any disaster.

The list of states on additional red alert is highlighted below:

Niger Adamawa Sokoto Kebbi Bauchi Zamfara Kaduna state

The FG cautioned that rising water levels pose additional risks, warning that communities situated on the floodplains are especially vulnerable.

Nigeria faces climate crisis

Legit.ng reports that while flooding during Nigeria’s wet season (April to October) is common, climate change has turned predictable seasonal rains into increasingly violent disasters. Experts warn that global warming is amplifying extreme weather, making once-in-a-lifetime floods more frequent and more intense.

The increasing severity of flooding in Nigeria is directly linked to rising global temperatures and changing rainfall patterns.

In May, flash flooding caused devastation around the town of Mokwa in Niger state, leaving more than 500 dead and 3,000 people displaced.

In 2024, a flood in September killed 230 people in Borno state in eastern Nigeria and displaced over 600,000 people. In 2022, severe flooding across the country impacted 34 out of the 36 states, killed hundreds and displaced more than 1.3 million.

