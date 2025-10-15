Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress, citing President Tinubu’s economic vision as his reason

The former Bayelsa East lawmaker praised Tinubu’s financial reforms and infrastructural strides as unprecedented in Nigeria’s history

Murray-Bruce declared his move was “not for politics, but for progress,” expressing confidence in Nigeria’s future under Tinubu’s leadership

Former Bayelsa East Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has formally announced his defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic and infrastructural reforms.

In a statement posted on his verified X.com (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, the media entrepreneur and founder of Silverbird Group said his decision to join the APC was motivated by a desire for national progress rather than political ambition.

Tinubu’s economic reforms inspire defection

Murray-Bruce described President Tinubu as a “visionary leader” with a profound grasp of Nigeria’s financial landscape.

He stated:

“I have known President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu since 1998. I know the man’s mind, his courage, and his conviction. He is not driven by applause, he is driven by results. And today, I can boldly say to you that he is on the right track.”

He praised Tinubu’s approach to economic management, noting that for the first time in Nigeria’s history, the presidency is led by someone who “truly understands finance” and treats the economy “not as a political slogan, but as a living organism that must be disciplined, deregulated, and allowed to breathe.”

Joining APC ‘not for politics, but for progress’

Announcing his defection, Murray-Bruce said, “That is why today, I am joining the All Progressives Congress (APC), not for politics, but for progress. Because I believe that Bola Tinubu’s leadership, guided by courage and intellect, will deliver the Nigeria we have all dreamed of.”

He expressed confidence that under Tinubu’s full eight-year tenure, Nigeria would experience “phenomenal growth” and reclaim its position on the global stage. “I choose to stand with that vision. I choose to stand with reform. I choose to stand with the future,” he declared.

Praise for government policies and infrastructure projects

The former senator commended the Federal Government’s policy decisions in the financial and energy sectors, particularly the deregulation of the petroleum market and the restructuring of the Central Bank of Nigeria. He said these measures were restoring investor confidence and strengthening the naira.

Who is Ben Bruce Murray?

Ben Murray-Bruce is a Nigerian businessman, media mogul, and former senator who represented Bayelsa East in the National Assembly.

He is the founder of Silverbird Group, a prominent entertainment and media company in Nigeria. Known for his advocacy on good governance and economic reform, Murray-Bruce gained popularity for his “common sense” campaign during his time in office.

He has long been active in both the private and public sectors, blending entrepreneurship with political engagement. In October 2025, he announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing President Tinubu’s economic vision and leadership as the driving force behind his decision.

