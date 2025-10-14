Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has increased the political strength of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The Enugu state governor dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections

In this article, Legit.ng compiled the full list of the 24 states under the APC control after Governor Mbah's defection from the PDP

Enugu state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has clinched 24 states in Nigeria following the defection of Governor Peter Mbah

Legit.ng recalls that Governor Mbah dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

With Mbah’s defection, the ruling APC now has 24 states and controls 2/3 of the states in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

List of States APC is Now Controlling

Akwa Ibom state - Governor Umo Eno Benue state – Governor Hyacinth Alia Borno Governor Babagana Zulum Cross River Governor Bassey Otu Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru Edo Governor, Monday Okpebholo Ekiti Governor Biodun Oyebanji Enugu Governor Peter Mbah Gombe Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya Imo Governor Hope Uzodinma Jigawa Governor Umar Namadi Kaduna Governor Uba Sani Katsina Governor Dikko Umaru Radda Kebbi Governor Nasir Idris Kogi Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule Niger Governor Mohammad Umar Bago Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiola Ondo state - Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa Sokoto state - Governor Ahmad Aliyu Yobe state - Governor Mai Mala Buni

⁠The main opposition party - the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now has 9 states, while the Labour Party (LP), ⁠All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) control just one state each.

Nigerians react as PDP governor Mbah joins APC

PDP once dominated like this; the rest is history.

Even the APGA and some other PDP are with Tinubu.

So that they can totally destroy Nigeria together

Governor Mbah explains why he left PDP for APC

Recall that Governor Peter Mbah explained the reasons for his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Enugu State governor explained why he decided to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Mbah announced his defection from the PDP to the ruling APC in a broadcast to the Enugu people on Tuesday morning, October 14, 2025.

House of Reps member dumps PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that another federal lawmaker dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Hon. Sadiq Abdullahi, who won the PDP ticket while in captivity, has resigned from the main opposition party.

The lawmaker representing the Sabon Gari federal constituency in the House of Representatives explained his reason for dumping the PDP.

