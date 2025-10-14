After Mbah’s Defection: Full List of States Under APC Control
- Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has increased the political strength of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)
- The Enugu state governor dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ruling APC ahead of the 2027 elections
- In this article, Legit.ng compiled the full list of the 24 states under the APC control after Governor Mbah's defection from the PDP
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Enugu state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has clinched 24 states in Nigeria following the defection of Governor Peter Mbah
Legit.ng recalls that Governor Mbah dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.
With Mbah’s defection, the ruling APC now has 24 states and controls 2/3 of the states in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.
List of States APC is Now Controlling
- Akwa Ibom state - Governor Umo Eno
- Benue state – Governor Hyacinth Alia
- Borno Governor Babagana Zulum
- Cross River Governor Bassey Otu
- Delta Governor Sheriff Oborevwori
- Ebonyi Governor Francis Nwifuru
- Edo Governor, Monday Okpebholo
- Ekiti Governor Biodun Oyebanji
- Enugu Governor Peter Mbah
- Gombe Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya
- Imo Governor Hope Uzodinma
- Jigawa Governor Umar Namadi
- Kaduna Governor Uba Sani
- Katsina Governor Dikko Umaru Radda
- Kebbi Governor Nasir Idris
- Kogi Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo
- Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq
- Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu
- Nasarawa Governor Abdullahi Sule
- Niger Governor Mohammad Umar Bago
- Ogun state - Governor Dapo Abiola
- Ondo state - Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa
- Sokoto state - Governor Ahmad Aliyu
- Yobe state - Governor Mai Mala Buni
The main opposition party - the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now has 9 states, while the Labour Party (LP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) control just one state each.
Nigerians react as PDP governor Mbah joins APC
@biofro50
PDP once dominated like this; the rest is history.
@generalfemak
Even the APGA and some other PDP are with Tinubu.
@Faithycfc
So that they can totally destroy Nigeria together
Governor Mbah explains why he left PDP for APC
Recall that Governor Peter Mbah explained the reasons for his decision to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The Enugu State governor explained why he decided to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Governor Mbah announced his defection from the PDP to the ruling APC in a broadcast to the Enugu people on Tuesday morning, October 14, 2025.
House of Reps member dumps PDP
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that another federal lawmaker dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general election.
Hon. Sadiq Abdullahi, who won the PDP ticket while in captivity, has resigned from the main opposition party.
The lawmaker representing the Sabon Gari federal constituency in the House of Representatives explained his reason for dumping the PDP.
Source: Legit.ng
