FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential legal team, Babatunde Ogala, has rubbished claims that the newly nominated chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, was part of the legal team that defended the President at the 2023 election tribunal.

Ogala said Amupitan was not among the 123 lawyers assembled to represent Tinubu at the tribunal.

As reported by TheCable, the senior advocate of Nigeria made this known in a statement issued on Friday, October 10, 2025.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Prof. Amupitan SAN was never, at any point, a member of the Tinubu Presidential Legal Team.

“His name does not appear among the over one hundred and twenty-three legal practitioners who were formally engaged for that assignment, of whom sixty (60) were distinguished Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

“At no time during the entire process was his counsel, opinion, or professional service sought or rendered.”

Ogala challenged those spreading the false accusation to present evidence to back up their claims.

“I therefore challenge anyone peddling this falsehood to produce verifiable evidence to the contrary. In fact, any member of the public may apply for Certified True Copies of all legal processes filed on behalf of the president-elect (as he then was) to confirm the authenticity of this statement."

