A Federal High Court in Osogbo has ordered the arrest and imprisonment of former INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for contempt of court

The ruling follows Yakubu’s failure to comply with a judgement mandating the reinstatement of Action Alliance’s national officers on INEC’s portal

Justice Adefunmilola Demi-Ajayi directed the Inspector General of Police to act within seven days, imposing a ₦100,000 cost against the defendants

Justice Adefunmilola Demi-Ajayi of the Federal High Court in Osogbo, Osun State, has issued a directive for the arrest and imprisonment of Professor Mahmood Yakubu, citing his failure to comply with a prior court judgement.

The order, delivered on Monday, 29 September 2025, came just days before Yakubu officially stepped down as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), having completed his tenure.

Court rules against Yakubu over action alliance dispute

The court’s ruling stemmed from a suit filed by the Action Alliance, marked FHC/OS/194/2024, which sought to compel INEC and its then-chairman to reinstate the names of the Rufai Omoaje-led National Executive Committee on the Commission’s website. The party alleged that its officers had been unlawfully removed from INEC’s portal, prompting legal action.

In the certified judgement obtained by Vanguard on Wednesday, the plaintiffs requested “AN ORDER of committal to the Correctional Centre (formerly Prison) of the 1st Defendant (INEC) and the 2nd Defendant (Prof. Mahmood Yakubu) (Contemnors) for disobeying the Judgement/Orders of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State in Suit No: FHC/OS/CS/194/2024 delivered on the 17th of February 2025.”

The plaintiffs also sought an order compelling both defendants to comply with the February judgement, which mandated the restoration of the names of the state chairmen elected under Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omoaje’s leadership. The court had previously ruled that their removal from INEC’s portal was unconstitutional.

Court orders arrest and N100,000 cost against INEC and Yakubu

Justice Demi-Ajayi further ordered the Inspector General of Police to effect the arrest and initiate contempt and committal proceedings against the defendants within seven days of the ruling. The court also imposed a cost of ₦100,000 against INEC and Professor Yakubu in favour of the plaintiffs, citing financial and personal injuries resulting from the contempt.

The plaintiffs in the suit included Professor Julius Adebowale, Engr. Olowookere Alabi, Barr. Chinwuba Zulyke, Oladele Sunday, Simon Itokwe, and Araoye Oyewole, representing themselves and 30 other state chairmen of the Action Alliance.

May Agbamuche-Mbu assumes acting role

Professor Yakubu officially vacated his position as INEC Chairman on Tuesday, paving the way for Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu to assume the role in an acting capacity.

The leadership transition occurred amidst the unfolding legal developments, which continue to draw attention to INEC’s internal compliance with judicial directives.

The Federal High Court’s decision underscores the judiciary’s stance on institutional accountability and the enforcement of its rulings, particularly in matters involving electoral governance and party representation.

Who is Mahmoud Yakubu?

Professor Mahmood Yakubu is a Nigerian academic and public servant who served as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from 2015 to 2025. Appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari, he oversaw two general elections and numerous state polls, earning recognition for electoral reforms and the introduction of technology in voting processes.

Prior to INEC, Yakubu held roles in academia and government, including as Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

He holds a doctorate in Political History from the University of Oxford. Yakubu stepped down in September 2025, succeeded in acting capacity by Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu.

Why acting INEC chairman was selected

Legit.ng earlier reported that May Agbamuche-Mbu was selected for the role due to her status as the longest-serving national commissioner at INEC.

She officially assumed the role of acting chairman of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), following a formal handover by Professor Mahmood Yakubu.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the commission intensifies preparations for upcoming off-cycle governorship elections and continuous voter registration exercises.

