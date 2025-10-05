President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Uche Nnaji, has been accused of forging his UNN and NYSC certificates

Tinubu's minister has been in certificate forgery scandals since he was first nominated by the president in July 2023

The issue of the certificate scandal emerged after the UNN finally clarified Nnaji's studentship in the institution in 1981

Uche Nnaji, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, has been accused of forging the Bachelor of Science degree certificate he claimed he obtained from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), which he presented to President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly.

This is as the university claimed that the high-ranking minister did not complete his studies at the institution and that he was never offered any certificate.

President Bola Tinubu's minister of science, technology, and innovation, Uche Nnaji, accused of forging UNN certificate / Photo Credit: @ChiefUcheNnaji

Source: UGC

UNN denies Nnaji's certificate after NYSC

According to Premium Times, UNN's action came months after the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) authorities said that the national service certificate the minister was parading was strange to the service and that it could not be authenticated.

The medium said it had forwarded a copy of Nnaji's educational and service history document to the NYSC at its headquarters in Abuja for verification, but the service denied issuing such a certificate to the minister.

Nnaji has been under a certificate forgery allegation since July 2023, when he was first nominated by President Bola Tinubu as one of the first batch of 28 ministers nominated from 25 states and forwarded to the Senate for screening, shortly after Tinubu was sworn in. It was just two months after the Tinubu government was inaugurated on May 29, 2023.

Tinubu's minister's critics insist on fake certificates

The minister's critics have insisted that he did not complete his education at the UNN and that the school and NYSC certificates he presented to President Tinubu and the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), the Senate and the State Security Service (SSS) are fake.

However, Premium Times further reported that the vice chancellor of the UNN, Simon U. Ortuanya, explained that though the university admitted Nnaji in 1981, the minister did not complete his studies and that the institution never awarded him any degree.

The vice chancellor explained that from all the records available with the institution, the university was unable to confirm the record of the minister. He said there was no record of his completion of studies at the university. Thus, Nnaji was not a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, as he had claimed.

UNN denies issuing certificate to President Bola Tinubu's minister, Uche Nnaji / Photo Credit: @winexviv

Source: Twitter

Tinubu lists loan opportunities for youths

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration has at least three loan opportunities for Nigerian youths.

The president made the claim while delivering his nationwide broadcast for the celebration of the 65th Independence Day of Nigeria.

According to the president, the youths are central to his government, and he will continue to support them in all areas of life.

Source: Legit.ng