Breaking: Tinubu Rejects 2 Bills Passed By Senate, Gives Reason
President Bola Tinubu has rejected signing two bills that were passed by the National Assembly into law.
This was disclosed in the president's letter to the national assembly, which was addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio. In the letter, Tinubu noted that he could not assent to the bills because of inconsistencies and fundamental defects with existing financial and constitutional provisions.
In the letter, which was dated July 30, 2025, Tinubu explained his decision not to sign the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (Establishment) Bill, 2025, into law, adding that there are several clauses in the bill that contradict the extant laws and pose a threat of financial abuse if the laws are passed.
President Tinubu explained that his decision to decline assent to the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (Establishment) Bill, 2025, was contained in Section 58(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).
