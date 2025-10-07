Africa Digital Media Awards

Osun LG Allocations: Supreme Court Reserves Judgement in suit against AGF
by  Adekunle Dada
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Justice Uwani Abba-Aji of the Supreme Court has reserved judgment over the withholding of local government funds in Osun State by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

The Osun State government instituted the case challenging the Attorney General of the Federation for withholding local government funds.

Justice Abba-Aji said a date will be communicated to the parties after taking arguments from the parties in the suit.

As reported by Channels Television, the justice, who led a seven-man panel of Justices, reserved judgement on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

The Attorney General of Osun State had prayed the apex court to direct the AGF to immediately release the statutory allocations to chairmen and councillors of the 30 LGAs of the state.

Counsel for the plaintiff, Musibau Adetunbi, also sought an order to stop the AGF from further withholding, seizing monthly allocations and revenues, to the credit of the constituents' local governments.

He explained that the affected offices have democratically elected chairmen in place.

Adetunbi asked the Justices of the apex court to uphold his argument and grant all the reliefs sought by his client.

The counsel for the AGF, Akin Olujimi, urged the apex court to dismiss the case because it lacked the legal authority to bring the case before the Supreme Court to invoke the original jurisdiction.

Olujimi argued that the tenure of the disputed council chairmen will run till October 22nd this year.

He added that the proper thing was for the funds to be released to them to run their councils.

The AGF’s counsel urged the court to refuse the reliefs sought by the plaintiff and dismiss the suit.

