Osun LG Crisis: Lawyer Explains What is Most Disheartening

The Osun local government crisis has been condemned by Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner who spoke with Legit.ng in an exclusive interview

Anifowoshe maintained that the crisis that emanated from the move of the reinstated council chairmen is condemnable, as well as the allegations and counter-allegations from the APC and PDP in the state

According to the legal icon, the judgment of the Court of Appeal remained the law until the Supreme Court says otherwise

Osogbo, Osun - The Osun local government crisis has been described as a disheartening development following the death of several people in a political clash that happened on Monday, February 17, when the reinstated council chairmen attempted to resume office and some thugs stopped them.

Titilope Anifowoshe, a legal practitioner, lamented the situation, saying it was troubling that legal disputes resulted in such violence and division. She decried the allegation and counter allegations between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Osun: Anofowosho speaks on Court of Appeal verdict

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Anifowoshe explained that the Court of Appeal judgment remained the law of the land until it was changed by the Supreme Court and called for respect of the law by the warring parties.

She said:

"The recent political crisis in Osun State, stemming from the Court of Appeal’s verdict on the control of local governments, is a troubling reminder of how legal disputes can escalate into violence and division. The ruling of the Court of Appeal stands as the law of the land unless and until the Supreme Court issues a contrary decision.

"What is most disheartening is the descent into chaos, with allegations and counter-allegations between the Adeleke-led Osun PDP and Governor Oyetola’s Osun APC, accompanied by reports of bloodshed and unrest.

"Politics, at its core, should be a contest of ideas and policies, not a battlefield where lives are lost and communities are torn apart. The violence and killings in Osun are unjustifiable, regardless of which side is responsible. What matters most is the sanctity of human life and the rule of law.

"I am less concerned with assigning blame for the mayhem and more focused on the imperative of upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and civility. The people of Osun deserve peace, stability, and governance that prioritizes their wellbeing over partisan interests. It is incumbent upon all parties to respect the legal process, refrain from inciting violence, and work towards a resolution that honors the dignity of every citizen. The rule of law must prevail, and the lives of the people of Osun must be held sacred above all else.

