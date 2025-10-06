Peter Obi has come under fire over his criticism of the APC-led federal government and for keeping silent on the affairs of the state and local governments in the country

An APC group under the umbrella of A.B.I.A said Obi should also challenge Governor Alex Otti of Abia on accountability

According to the group, Governor Otti should publish the names, contractors, locations and pictures of the 51 public school projects that have allegedly gulped N54 billion in 2024

Some residents of Abia, under the umbrella of the Abia Best Interest Association (A.B.I.A), a group loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC), have challenged Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, to prevail on Governor Alex Otti over accountability issues.

The APC group, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, October 6, urged the 2027 presidential hopeful to challenge the state governor to give accountability on some of the projects that his administration has been doing.

APC group knocks Peter Obi over silence on Governor Alex Otti of Abia

Source: Twitter

Abia, a state under the control of the Labour Party and Governor Otti, is facing scrutiny as the group has asked the government to publish the names, contractors, locations and pictures of the 51 public school projects that have allegedly gulped N54 billion between the first and fourth quarter of 2024.

Why Obi should not criticise the FG

Hon. Eze Chikamnayo, Esq, the leader of the group, explained that Obi did not have the temerity to criticise any government, if Abia, which is governed by his party, remained an indication of systemic corruption, lack of accountability, impunity and lack of transparency in governance.

Chikamnayo said the former presidential candidate should stop talking about China, Indonesia and others and speak about Abia under the Labour Party administration. He said that "Obi should stop being a hypocrite, talk about Abia Local Government, grounded and stagnant because their monies have been hijacked by the Labour Party government" in the southeast state.

He said Obi cannot continue to demand accountability at the federal level and look away from what is happening at the state and local government levels, particularly in Abia state. He stressed that such an attitude is hypocrisy and that "it undermines the essence of good governance in Nigeria."

Peter Obi and 2027 election

Obi has become one major opposition voices against the administration of the APC-led federal government since the outcome of the 2023 election, where he came third.

At the same time, the former governor of Anambra state has declared his interest in the 2027 presidential race. He has even vowed to be a one-term president if elected and vowed to return power to the north in the 2031 election.

Peter Obi slammed again

Source: Twitter

Atiku's aide projects Peter Obi's fate in 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's aide, Demola Olarewaju, has said that the joint ticket of his boss and Peter Obi of the Labour Party could be the best bet to defeat President Bola Tinubu.

The former vice president's aide made this known while speaking on the chances of the two opposition leaders to defeat Tinubu and the ruling APC in the 2027 election.

Olarewaju also praised Atiku, describing him as a loyal and consistent politician, recalling how he supported former President Goodluck Jonathan in the 2011 elections.

Source: Legit.ng