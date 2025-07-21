Binani has officially dumped the APC and joined the ADC, signalling a major political shift in Adamawa state

Her quiet defection comes amid rising tensions within the APC and follows Atiku Abubakar’s reported move to the ADC

Binani’s move is seen as a strategic step that could reshape the state’s political landscape ahead of 2027

Senator Aishatu Ahmed, popularly known as Binani, has officially parted ways with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Binani also declared her defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), marking a major political shift in Adamawa state.

Binani, the APC’s 2023 governorship candidate in the state and former senator representing Adamawa Central, confirmed the move over the weekend in Yola, Vanguard reported.

According to her media aide, Maulud Usman, the decision was made in the presence of her loyal allies and supporters.

No formal announcement yet

Speaking to journalists, Usman clarified that the defection wasn’t initially planned as a public event.

“It wasn’t planned as an elaborate event, and there was no media invite, but the declaration has been made,” he stated.

He added that plans are underway to organise a formal ceremony to officially introduce her as a member of the ADC, Daily Trust reported.

Timing raises political questions

Binani’s defection comes just days after former Vice President and 2023 PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, also reportedly joined the ADC, stirring speculation about realignments ahead of 2027.

Her departure from the APC also follows rising internal tensions and what some political watchers describe as frustrations over her treatment during and after the 2023 elections.

Binani seen as major trailblazer in Adamawa politics

Binani made history in 2022 by defeating five male aspirants to clinch the APC governorship ticket, a rare feat in northern Nigerian politics.

Despite a spirited campaign, she narrowly lost to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP in the general election.

Her latest move, analysts say, positions the ADC as a new rallying point for disenchanted political heavyweights in the state.

What to know about ADC

Atiku , 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, along with former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai, and others have reportedly agreed to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2027.

The ADC will serve as the primary coalition party to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Ganduje resigns as APC chairman

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has resigned from his position as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ganduje cited health reasons for his decision, stating that he needs to focus on his well-being.

Ganduje was appointed as APC chairman in August 2023 following the resignation of former national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu from North-Central zone.

