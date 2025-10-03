Gombe State has approved full implementation of CONMESS and CONHESS salary structures for all health workers, aligning them with federal standards

Governor Inuwa Yahaya announced the decision at the opening of the Gombe Health Summit, citing a N3 billion annual investment in workforce welfare

The move was praised by First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu and Health Minister Professor Muhammad Ali Pate as a strategic boost to healthcare delivery

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has announced the full implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) for all health workers in the state.

The declaration was made on Thursday during the opening ceremony of a two-day Health Summit held in Gombe and officially declared open by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu hails Gombe’s healthcare reforms at the Health Summit opening. Photo credit: WGB Stock/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

Governor Yahaya stated that the new salary structures would take effect from October 2025, aligning the earnings of state health workers with those of their federal counterparts.

He described the move as a strategic investment in the welfare of the healthcare workforce.

“I am pleased to announce the immediate approval for the full implementation of CONMESS and CONHESS salary structures for all health workers, effective October 2025, making them at par with that of the federal government,” Yahaya said.

He added that the initiative would cost the state N250 million monthly, amounting to N3 billion annually.

The governor urged health workers to reciprocate the government’s commitment with increased dedication, productivity, and a steadfast focus on improving public health outcomes.

Oluremi Tinubu commends salary increase

In her remarks at the summit, Senator Oluremi Tinubu praised the governor’s decision, describing it as a commendable step towards enhancing the healthcare delivery system in Gombe State.

“A healthy state is indeed a healthy nation. Health is not a choice, but a necessity,” the First Lady said.

She emphasised the importance of prioritising healthcare and lauded the state’s efforts to uplift the welfare of medical professionals.

Gombe health summit highlights sectoral progress since 2019

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, also addressed participants at the summit.

He noted that the timing of the event was both strategic and timely, given the state’s recent achievements in the health sector.

Pate highlighted that since 2019, Gombe State had witnessed significant improvements in healthcare delivery, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s national health agenda.

He cited the revitalisation of 114 Primary Health Centres (PHCs) across the state, achieved through collaboration with the Federal Government.

“Service delivery has increased, and primary healthcare has been strengthened across the state,” Pate said.

He added that the summit provided a valuable platform for stakeholders to learn from Gombe’s experience, noting that the state’s sustained investment in health was yielding measurable results.

The Gombe Health Summit continues to draw attention to the evolving landscape of healthcare in Nigeria, with Gombe State positioning itself as a model for strategic health sector reform and workforce empowerment.

Gombe revitalises 114 PHCs, aligning with President Tinubu’s national health agenda. Photo credit: Gombe Gazette/X

Source: Facebook

Governor warns residents to send their children to school

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya-led Gombe state government has vowed to prosecute parents and guardians who fail to send their children to school.

The Chairman of the Gombe State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Babaji Babadidi, said parents found wanting could face a two-month jail term under Section 19(2) of the SUBEB Amendment Law 2021. As reported by Vanguard, Babadidi said the measure was to ensure that every child in the state has access to quality basic education.

Babadidi gave the warning at the inauguration of the 2025/2026 School Enrolment Campaign in Amada, Akko Local Government Area, on Monday, September 22, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng