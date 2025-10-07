Tension grew within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over the likelihood that Peter Obi may dump the coalition ahead of 2027

Peter Obi’s aide, Dr Yunusa Tanko, hinted at the very reason the former 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party might leave ADC

ADC officials dismissed the rumours and accused Obi of avoiding the party’s internal primary process, while analysts predicted a three-horse race between Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi in 2027

There is growing unease within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over speculations that former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, may be plotting to seek another political platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Weekend reports indicated that an ex-Anambra governor, a man who has been linked to the ADC in recent times, is weighing a potential decamp to the Action Alliance (AA) as disagreement over zoning arrangements for the party's presidential ticket starts to take hold.

ADC: Disquiet over zoning and presidential ambition

Reacting to the speculations, the Obidient Movement National Coordinator, Dr Yunusa Tanko, said he did not know Obi would resign from the ADC.

Nigerian Tribune informed us that Dr. Tanko disclosed:

"It is not here in front of me at the moment. I know that he has a very good working relationship with the leadership of the coalition. We will see after the Anambra state governorship election."

But he insisted that the ADC is broad-based and upholds the zoning of the presidential ticket to the south of the nation.

"We have stated our stand; ADC has to be inclusive. If you want a presidential candidate, it has to come from the South," he explained.

Asked whether Obi would reconsider his ties with the ADC if the party decided to throw the ticket open to all regions, Tanko said:

“If ADC doesn’t zone, it is within his (Obi’s) right to decide what to do.”

Obi’s aide hints at possible defection

A close aide to the former Anambra governor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, suggested that Obi’s search for an alternative platform should not be ruled out, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“Is it a crime to seek another platform? From what is on the ground in ADC, it will be difficult for him to make headway."

The aide, however, declined to confirm whether the Action Alliance was Obi’s final choice.

ADC leaders respond to rumours

A member of the ADC’s interim National Working Committee said the party leadership was not surprised by reports of Obi’s potential exit.

The party official dismissed claims that former vice president and ex-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had become the frontrunner for the ADC presidential ticket.

He accused Obi of avoiding internal party processes, despite being offered key positions to accommodate his interests.

Analysts foresee a three-horse race

Former chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie said that Obi was aware of his slim chances of clinching the ADC ticket.

“For all I know, he has never been a card-carrying member of the party. Yes, he’s been romancing the ADC, attending their meetings, but he hasn’t declared formally,” Okorie said.

2027: Jonathan reportedly considering ADC platform

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former President Goodluck Jonathan is said to be considering aligning with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

This is as the party’s coalition of opposition forces gathers strength and intensifies consultations with key political stakeholders across the country.

