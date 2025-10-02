Presidential aide, Sunday Dare, has listed 12 gains of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms

Tinubu's Special Adviser, Media and Public Communication, said Nigeria’s economy was at a breaking point before May 2023

Dare said Nigeria faced unsustainable fiscal practices, declining production, and rising poverty when Tinubu assumed office in 2023

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has released a list of 12 gains of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms after assuming office on May 29, 2023.

The Special Adviser, Media & Public Communication/Spokesperson to President Tinubu, Sunday Dare, said the President introduced bold reforms to restore stability following the unsustainable fiscal practices, declining production, and rising poverty.

Dare said while the process is painful, it is already yielding measurable results.

In a post shared via his X handle @SundayDareSD on Thursday, October 2, 2025, he listed the

12 gains of Tinubu’s economic reforms

1. Balance of Trade & Payments

Nigeria now records a trade surplus, easing pressure on external accounts. Had reforms not been introduced, the deficit would only have deepened, leaving the economy in a state of worsening imbalance.

2. Exchange Rate

The exchange rate has been unified, narrowing the gap and reducing uncertainty. Without this adjustment, the parallel market premium would have widened further, undermining economic credibility.

3. Foreign Exchange Reserves

Reforms have since cleared FX forwards, rebuilt reserves to over $23 billion, and restored confidence by allowing FX access even on naira cards.

4. Tax-to-GDP & Debt Service

Today, reforms have lifted the tax-to-GDP ratio above 15 percent, while debt service has fallen below 50 percent of revenue.

5. Subsidy and Product Supply

Without reforms, the subsidy system would have collapsed on its own, leaving citizens to suffer acute scarcity without relief.

6. Budget Deficit & Capital Spending

If reforms had not been carried out, the deficit would have ballooned further, and capital spending would have disappeared almost completely.

7. Ways and Means Financing

Had nothing been done, overdrafts would have spiraled above ₦50 trillion, pushing Nigeria into a debt crisis of unprecedented proportions.

8. Oil and Gas Production

Without reforms, oil and gas production would have remained encumbered, starving the economy of foreign exchange and the government of revenue.

9. Policy Environment

Without reforms, policy uncertainty would have deepened, leaving Nigeria unattractive to both local and foreign investors.

10. Inflation & Interest Rates

Without reforms, Nigeria would have faced hyperinflation and punishingly high interest rates that would cripple industry and households alike.

11. Poverty and Jobs

Without reforms, poverty would have deepened further, and more Nigerians would have lost their livelihoods.

12. Public Financial Management

Without reforms, inefficiency would have persisted, pushing Nigeria toward fiscal collapse and undermining all prospects for growth.

