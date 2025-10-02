President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has explained how his government has been supporting poor households and vulnerable Nigerians

Tinubu said his administration has disbursed nothing less than N330bn to eight million households across the nation

The President explained how the disbursement has been going on under the Federal Government’s social investment programme

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said his government has disbursed N330bn to eight million households to support poor households and vulnerable Nigerians.

Tinubu disclosed that the N330bn was disbursed under the Federal Government’s social investment programme.

The President said many of the beneficiaries had already received one or two out of the three tranches of N25,000 each.

Tinubu explained that the disbursement was part of his administration’s resolve to cushion the impact of economic reforms on the most disadvantaged groups.

As reported by The Punch, Tinubu made this known in his 65th Independence Day broadcast on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

“Under the social investment programme to support poor households and vulnerable Nigerians, N330 billion has been disbursed to eight million households, many of whom have received either one or two out of the three tranches of N25,000 each.”

Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration is implementing corrective measures to reverse the country’s infrastructural and economic decline.

The Presidnet praised Nigerians for their resilience in enduring tough times.

President Tinubu pledged not to betray the trust reposed in him.

“I salute your endurance, support, and understanding. I will continue to work for you and justify the confidence you reposed in me to steer the ship of our nation to a safe harbor.”

