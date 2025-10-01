Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has lambasted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Shaibu said President Tinubu's Independence Day speech is full of empty promises and harsh realities

According to Atiku's aide, Nigerians are not clapping because of hunger, insecurity, and despair in the country

FCT, Abuja - Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, said Nigeria at 65 should not be celebrating statistics or rehearsing speeches.

Shaibu said Nigeria should be confronting the stark realities of poverty, insecurity, and broken systems.

Atiku’s aide dismissed resident Bola Tinubu’s Independence Day speech that Nigeria is making progress as “empty rhetoric divorced from the daily struggles of Nigerians.”

As reported by Vanguard, Shaibu stated these moments after President Tinubu’s Independence Day national broadcast on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

According to Shaibu, ordinary Nigerians are battling hunger, insecurity, and despair, while Tinubu is painting a picture of resilience.

“A masquerade does not clap for itself; it is the crowd that cheers when the steps are sweet. Nigerians are not clapping because the music they hear is hunger, insecurity, and despair.

“Independence anniversaries are moments of sober reflection, not self-praise. Nigeria is 65 years old. But our leaders still serve promises as though they were meals. The yam is there, but the pot remains empty.”

He added that food prices have skyrocketed, transport costs have eroded wages, and millions of households now struggle to afford a single meal.

“If these are the seeds of reforms, then the fruit is still bitter. When the roof is on fire, it is folly to declare the rain has quenched it.”

