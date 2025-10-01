Nigeria @ 65: Atiku’s Aide Faults Tinubu’s Independence Day Speech, “The Fruit is Still Bitter”
- Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has lambasted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
- Shaibu said President Tinubu's Independence Day speech is full of empty promises and harsh realities
- According to Atiku's aide, Nigerians are not clapping because of hunger, insecurity, and despair in the country
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant on Public Communication to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, said Nigeria at 65 should not be celebrating statistics or rehearsing speeches.
Shaibu said Nigeria should be confronting the stark realities of poverty, insecurity, and broken systems.
Atiku’s aide dismissed resident Bola Tinubu’s Independence Day speech that Nigeria is making progress as “empty rhetoric divorced from the daily struggles of Nigerians.”
As reported by Vanguard, Shaibu stated these moments after President Tinubu’s Independence Day national broadcast on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.
According to Shaibu, ordinary Nigerians are battling hunger, insecurity, and despair, while Tinubu is painting a picture of resilience.
“A masquerade does not clap for itself; it is the crowd that cheers when the steps are sweet. Nigerians are not clapping because the music they hear is hunger, insecurity, and despair.
“Independence anniversaries are moments of sober reflection, not self-praise. Nigeria is 65 years old. But our leaders still serve promises as though they were meals. The yam is there, but the pot remains empty.”
He added that food prices have skyrocketed, transport costs have eroded wages, and millions of households now struggle to afford a single meal.
“If these are the seeds of reforms, then the fruit is still bitter. When the roof is on fire, it is folly to declare the rain has quenched it.”
10 takeaways from Tinubu’s 65th Independence speech
Recall that in his traditional presidential address on Independence Day, Tinubu assured Nigerians that the country’s hardest economic phase is over.
The President highlights stronger reserves at $42.03bn, a reduced debt servicing ratio, and revived crude production.
Over 510,000 students benefit from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund as the government expands access to higher education and youth empowerment schemes.
Read more stories on Atiku/Tinubu:
- Did Atiku Promise to Dominate His Cabinet With Yoruba? Fact Emerges
- Atiku Strengthens Strategy Against Tinubu, Meets Coalition Leaders
- 2027 Election: "What I Will Do for Yoruba People If Elected President," Atiku Explains
- Tinubu vs Atiku or Obi: Ayodele Mentions Who Will Never Be President
- 2027 Election: How Tinubu, Atiku Battle For Buhari's Supporters
- Atiku Attacks Tinubu As Senate Unseals Natasha’s Office in National Assembly
Tinubu lists 3 loan opportunities for Nigerian youths
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu said that his administration has at least three loan opportunities for Nigerian youths.
The president made the claim while delivering his nationwide broadcast for the celebration of the 65th Independence Day of Nigeria.
According to the president, the youth are central to his government, and he will continue to support them in all areas of life.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.