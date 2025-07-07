The Africa Polling Institute (API) has released its 2025 Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey on Nigeria

The Executive Director of API, Prof. Bell Ihua, disclosed that 5,465 Nigerians were interviewed across the country

According to the survey, 46.8 percent performance falls below the 50 percent average benchmark for a socially cohesive nation

FCT, Abuja - There is reportedly a sharp decline in public trust and confidence in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, the National Assembly, and the judiciary.

This is according to a 2025 Nigeria Social Cohesion Survey conducted by the Africa Polling Institute (API).

The survey which was released at national dialogue in Abuja over the weekend raised fresh concerns about Nigeria’s social cohesion.

As reported by Daily Trust, the survey revealed that a staggering 83 percent of Nigerians expressed little to no trust in the Tinubu-led federal government.

It was 82 percent for the National Assembly under Senate President Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker Abbas Tajudeen.

The judiciary under the leadership of Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, had 79 percent of respondents saying they do not trust the institution to act independently or fairly.

The Executive Director of API, Prof. Bell Ihua, disclosed that the survey was conducted between January and February 2025.

Professor Ihua further stated that 5,465 Nigerians were interviewed across the country using face-to-face household visits in major local languages.

“Overall, the Nigeria Social Cohesion Index (NSCI) was computed at 46.8 percent, falling below the 50 percent average benchmark for a socially cohesive nation, signaling a weak state of unity, trust, and shared identity among citizens.

“This year’s data shows that trust and confidence in public institutions are at their lowest levels since we began tracking in 2019.”

The survey measured citizens’ perceptions across 14 key indicators including identity, trust, civic participation, corruption, gender equity, and future expectations.

Why Nigerians rate Tinubu’s govt low

According to the report, many Nigerians cited rising costs of food, transport, and basic services as significant daily concerns under the current economic realities dubbed the “Tinubu economy.”

The report found that citizens, though divided by ethnicity and politics, appear united by a shared struggle – primarily economic hardship.

“53% of Nigerians feel ‘disappointed in Nigeria’, while only 33% feel proud of the country,”

NNPP chieftain points out failed promises of Tinubu's govt

Recall that NNPP chieftain Olufemi Ajadi called on Nigerians not to vote for any politician or party that failed to fulfil their electoral promises in the 2023 electioneering.

The former Ogun governorship candidate lamented the worsening leadership and unfulfilled commitments in the country.

He said, despite the ground promises made to Nigerians during the electioneering, Nigeria is still being confronted with several.

Obi claims Tinubu borrowed more than 3 ex-presidents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, made serious allegation against President Tinubu.

Obi claimed that the Tinubu’s administration borrowed more than the combined borrowings of three former presidents.

Without providing facts, the former Anambra state governor said Tinubu's government has borrowed more than former Presidents Umar Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, and Muhamadu Buhari combined.

