President Bola Tinubu has said that his administration has at least three loan opportunities for Nigerian youths

The president made the claim while delivering his nationwide broadcast for the celebration of the 65th Independence Day of Nigeria

According to the president, the youths are central to his government, and he will continue to support them in all areas of life

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated that Nigerian youths remain central to his administration, adding that his government is making everything possible to make life better for all Nigerians and affirming that the youths are "the future and the greatest assets of this blessed country."

The president made this assertion in his nationwide address to Nigerians in commemoration of the 65th Independence Day of the country in the early hours of Wednesday, October 1.

Independence Day: Tinubu sends message to the youth

In the address, the president urged the youths to "continue to dream big, innovate, and conquer more territories in your various fields of science, technology, sports, and the art and creative sector."

He vowed that his administration will continue to support the youth in every area where support is needed, including funding. He then cited three loan schemes available for the youths under his administration.

The development came amid the criticism against President Tinubu's economic policies, particularly since the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of the country's currency.

According to the president, the loan schemes are:

NELFUND student loan

Tinubu explained that his administration created NELFUND to support Nigerian students' loans in their educational careers. According to the president, 510,000 students in 228 higher institutions in the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have benefited from the scheme.

He further explained that a total of N99.5 billion has been disbursed as loans to students, while the beneficiaries have also received "the upkeep allowance," which stood at N44.7 billion.

Credicorp loan

The president also disclosed that Credicorp was an initiative of his administration, and no less than 153,000 Nigerians have benefited from N30 billion affordable loans that have been distributed so far.

Credicorp is a loan given by the government to interested Nigerians to buy vehicles, solar energy, digital services, home upgrades and several others.

YouthCred loan

President Tinubu said in his nationwide broadcast that he promised on the June 12 broadcast to introduce YouthCred, adding that the promise is now a reality today.

The president explained that tens of thousands of National Youth Service Corps members are now actively benefiting from the consumer credit for resettlement.

