FCT, Abuja - Paul Ibe, the media adviser to former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, said the reports that Atiku will step down for another young candidate in the 2027 election are false.

Ibe said Atiku never implied that he intends to step down for anyone during an interview with the BBC Hausa Service.

Atiku’s aide said the former vice president said he would support any young candidate who emerges from the primary without any hesitation.

This was contained in a statement by Ibe via his X handle @omonlakiki on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

“It is evident that at no point did the former Vice President expressly state, suggest, or even imply that he intends to step down for anyone.

“What Atiku Abubakar clearly and unambiguously said was that young people, as well as other prospective presidential aspirants, are free to enter the contest. He further stressed that if a young candidate were to emerge through a competitive primary, he would readily support such a candidate without any hesitation.”

He said the insinuations attributed to Atiku from the BBC Hausa interview are inaccurate and do not reflect what he actually said.

“While interpretative journalism is a legitimate aspect of reporting, stretching interpretation to the point of mischief is unacceptable and must not be encouraged.”

Nigerians react to report of Atiku stepping down

@unclebode1

Atiku should relax and support Peter Obi.

@HAHayatu

The people know what they are doing; they deliberately changed what he said to mean a different thing. However, the video is there for all to hear.

@ChrisAdeyemi2

Over to you, the Obidients movement. Propaganda is. Blood runs in your veins.

@DOlogunagba

May God's will be done.

@Efre007

Atiku, master of winning primaries and losing elections.

@suleiman_qasim

Those your ADC noise makers should delete their trending on it ko

