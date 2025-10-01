Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele said at 65, the most populated black country in the world, Nigeria, is yet to attain true independence

Nigeria marked its 65th Independence anniversary on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, amidst current socio-economic challenges

Primate Ayodele stated that Nigerian leaders need to do better as many citizens are not happy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has advised Nigerian leaders to work on five major things for the nation to experience what it means to be independent.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 1, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, sent to Legit.ng, Ayodele asserted that Nigeria is 'sitting on a time bomb' due to the challenges in the country involving citizens.

Primate Elijah Ayodele says Nigeria is sitting on a time bomb at 65. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

Ayodele releases Independence Day message

He said:

“These are the five things we need to work on as we clock 65 we need to work insecurity, increase in production, utilisation of our mineral resources, agriculture and true federalism. It would be a fantastic independence.

“A lot of people are praying for separation; they have seen the government as without direction, there is tribal war, and I doubt if we are improving because we are not committed. Nigeria is in a very difficult independence moment, and we are sitting on a time bomb.”

Furthermore, the cleric expressed strong displeasure with the state of Nigeria’s independence, describing it as another means of bondage.

Primate Ayodele stated that the country has not become better and that people who fought for the nation’s independence have not been fully appreciated.

He stated that there are several differences in the country on different grounds, most especially politically, which have not allowed Nigeria to experience what it means to be independent.

Ayodele said:

“At 65, we are still not better; those who fought recklessly for our independence have not been fully appreciated. They need to be appreciated by Nigeria getting united, but as it stands, we are not yet fully independent because of our several differences as a nation, especially politically.

“Our independence is bondage for us; we are in a serious situation where there is no rest of mind and peace, for how long do we continue to pass through all of these?”

Primate Elijah Ayodele says Nigeria’s leaders have failed its citizens. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

The preacher frowned at people ruling the country the way they want it, which includes not appreciating those who worked tirelessly for where the country is at the moment.

He said:

“It’s unfortunate that the country is being run just the way people want; leaders are not appreciated, and people who have worked tirelessly have not been allowed to gain ground.”

