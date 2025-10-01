Nigeria at 65: Lagos Cleric Lists 5 Major Things Leaders Need to Work on to Attain True Independence
- Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele said at 65, the most populated black country in the world, Nigeria, is yet to attain true independence
- Nigeria marked its 65th Independence anniversary on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, amidst current socio-economic challenges
- Primate Ayodele stated that Nigerian leaders need to do better as many citizens are not happy
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.
Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has advised Nigerian leaders to work on five major things for the nation to experience what it means to be independent.
In a statement on Wednesday, October 1, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, sent to Legit.ng, Ayodele asserted that Nigeria is 'sitting on a time bomb' due to the challenges in the country involving citizens.
Ayodele releases Independence Day message
He said:
“These are the five things we need to work on as we clock 65 we need to work insecurity, increase in production, utilisation of our mineral resources, agriculture and true federalism. It would be a fantastic independence.
“A lot of people are praying for separation; they have seen the government as without direction, there is tribal war, and I doubt if we are improving because we are not committed. Nigeria is in a very difficult independence moment, and we are sitting on a time bomb.”
Furthermore, the cleric expressed strong displeasure with the state of Nigeria’s independence, describing it as another means of bondage.
Primate Ayodele stated that the country has not become better and that people who fought for the nation’s independence have not been fully appreciated.
He stated that there are several differences in the country on different grounds, most especially politically, which have not allowed Nigeria to experience what it means to be independent.
Ayodele said:
“At 65, we are still not better; those who fought recklessly for our independence have not been fully appreciated. They need to be appreciated by Nigeria getting united, but as it stands, we are not yet fully independent because of our several differences as a nation, especially politically.
“Our independence is bondage for us; we are in a serious situation where there is no rest of mind and peace, for how long do we continue to pass through all of these?”
The preacher frowned at people ruling the country the way they want it, which includes not appreciating those who worked tirelessly for where the country is at the moment.
He said:
“It’s unfortunate that the country is being run just the way people want; leaders are not appreciated, and people who have worked tirelessly have not been allowed to gain ground.”
Read more Primate Elijah Ayodele's messages:
- 2027 election: “He is creating enemies," Prophet Ayodele speaks out in fresh message to Tinubu
- "Very important prophecy to the world": Primate Ayodele releases warning, sends message to Tinubu
Ayodele releases prophecy on Jonathan
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele warned the former president Goodluck Jonathan to be careful about the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if he wants to contest in the 2027 presidential election.
In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele stated that the PDP is a cursed party, adding that any politician who wants to contest under the party will have to do a lot of work.
He stated that there are other parties he can use as a platform to contest, which are allegedly better than the PDP, but if Jonathan must go with the PDP, He should be ready to do a lot of work and seek the face of God.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.