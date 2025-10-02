Lawyer Deji Adeyanju has predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would win re-election in 2027, citing six major political advantages

He pointed to governors’ defections, alleged weak opposition, the opposition's desperation, and northern politicians’ 2031 ambitions as key factors

Adeyanju insisted Tinubu’s popularity, not rigging or vote buying, would secure his return, saying “the political map speaks for itself"

FCT, Abuja - Lawyer Deji Adeyanju has tipped President Bola Tinubu for victory in the 2027 election.

Adeyanju, a former head of new media for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the massive defections of governors and lack of opposition in the country, among others, are pluses for Tinubu.

'Tinubu to complete second term in office'

In a recent post via X (formerly Twitter), Adeyanju, an ally of former presidential hopeful Omoyele Sowore, stressed that "rigging and vote buying is not even in the equation because you cannot rig or buy votes where you are not popular."

He wrote:

"Tinubu will win second term because of:

-Massive Defections of Governors;

-Lack of Opposition in the country;

-Atiku & Obi Desperation to contest;

-Lack of formidable coalition like in 2014;

-Zoning/rotational presidency;

-And finally, Northern politicians that want to contest in 2031 and that don’t want Atiku to win in 2027.

NOTE: Rigging and vote buying is not even in the equation because you can’t rig or buy votes where you are not popular."

Legit.ng reported that since becoming the leader of one of Africa’s biggest economies, Tinubu implemented reforms including phasing out costly fuel subsidies and allowing the naira to trade more freely on the foreign exchange market.

The moves were welcomed by international observers as necessary to boost the economy but they carried a high price, triggering cost of living crisis in a national where nearly half of its 200 million people live in extreme poverty.

Adeyanju rues Nigeria's 'stagnation'

Meanwhile, Adeyanju has declared that Nigeria has shown no visible signs of progress to justify celebrating its 65th Independence anniversary.

Adeyanju, in a statement on Tuesday, October 1, argued that democracy in the country has been undermined, insisting that Independence Day should represent continuous efforts toward genuine nation-building rather than just a symbolic date.

Vanguard quoted Adeyanju as saying:

“As Nigeria marks another Independence Day, it is important for us to reflect on the state of our democracy. Today, democracy in Nigeria seems to exist only in Abuja; it is almost non-existent at the subnational levels. Our governors wield excessive power with little to no accountability and are shielded from scrutiny even as their salaries and allowances continue to rise."

Omokri stands with Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, a prominent social media personality and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, asked the PDP to focus on 'building the country'.

Omokri, a known member of the PDP and open supporter of President Tinubu, said if the opposition wants to "get rid of" Tinubu democratically, "we will have a shot again in 2027".

The diaspora-based socio-political commentator urged his co-PDP members to "cooperate" with President Tinubu and his government "and make Nigeria a better place".

