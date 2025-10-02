President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said renaming the renovated National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, after Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka was a fitting way to honour the professor's legacy

Tinubu described Soyinka as a man of many parts, whose works have permanently put Nigeria on the global stage in terms of the creative industry and human rights advocacy

Distinguished personalities at the commissioning event included Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the Emir of Kano, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and other senior government officials

Iganmu, Lagos state - President Bola Tinubu has stated that renaming the renovated National Theatre after Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka was the proper method to honour the 91-year-old.

According to a statement on Wednesday, October 1, by Bayo Onanuga, the presidential spokesperson, Soyinka is “a man of many parts, whose works have permanently put Nigeria on the global stage in terms of the creative industry and human rights advocacy.”

He expressed his belief that ‘the rebirth’ of the national theatre will revive the promotion of arts, culture, and the creative economy in Nigeria.

Legit.ng recalls that in July 2024, President Tinubu renamed the theatre the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts in honour of the distinguished scholar.

Tinubu said on Wednesday evening, October 1:

“Uncle Wole Soyinka is one of the most talented and creative minds. I remember your contribution to our struggle, nation-building and freedom. You are one of the world's greatest assets. It could not have been anyone else, and I knew you would not disobey this president."

At the event, Governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the efforts of the federal government, under the Late President Muhammadu Buhari and now President Tinubu, as well as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for reviving the theatre after many years of neglect.

In his speech, Professor Soyinka expressed his appreciation to Tinubu and the CBN, admitting that he had never believed it could be salvaged, given the level of deterioration he had observed during his last visit.

He said he had reservations about accepting that the monument be named after him, considering his known criticisms of renaming monuments after living leaders and important people.

He said President Tinubu made it impossible for him to reject the honour.

Abbas lauds National Theatre's renovation

Meanwhile, Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house of representatives, commended the relevant authorities for their role in the successful revamp and unveiling of the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

Abbas wrote in a statement posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page:

"Yesterday (Wednesday, October 1), on the joyous occasion of our nation’s 65th Independence Anniversary, I had the honour of joining His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the inauguration of the newly renovated and renamed National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos - now the Wole Soyinka Centre for Arts and Creative Arts.

"This symbolic transformation not only immortalises one of Africa’s greatest literary giants but also signals a fresh dawn for Nigerian arts, culture, and creative expression.

"A befitting milestone on a day we celebrated Nigeria’s enduring unity, resilience, and promise of greatness."

In the same vein, former federal lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, tweeted:

"The renaming of the National Arts Theatre,Iganmu to The Wole Soyinka Centre for Arts and creative Arts is commendable. Credit should be given to Obasanjo for building the edifice for the Festac 77 and appreciation to Mr Godwin Emefiele for mobilising the Bankers committee to renovate it back to life after decades of neglect."

