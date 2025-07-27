Former presidential aide, Mallam Garba Shehu, said late Muhammadu Buhari allowed Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become president in 2023

Shehu reacted to Buhari's alleged support of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar against Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the late former President explained how Buhari treated all the presidential aspirants in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to former President Muhammadu Buhari, explained why Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was not stopped from becoming president in 2023.

Shehu rubbished the perception that Buhari helped former Vice President Atiku Abubakar against Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Shehu says Buhari didn’t stop Tinubu from becoming president in 2023. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Muhammadu Buhari/Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The former presidential aide said Tinubu told him Buhari allowed him to win the 2023 election.

According to Vanguard, Shehu stated this during an interview.

Reacting to Buhari's alleged support for Atiku of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential election, he said;

“No, it didn’t happen. Somebody must have seen that in the dream. I met President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after his victory, and he told me that President Buhari allowed him to win in a free and fair election.”

Shehu said Buhari never stopped Tinubu, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi, and others from contesting for the same position.

“Each one who came before him, he gave a certificate of no objection. “You want to run? Ok”. And, don’t forget that even that crowd who went for the primary, there was one that he saw very close to him.

“Recall the joke in Buhari’s 2015 statement, 'I belong to everyone, I belong to no one'. That was politics he played…

“He played through to type; he didn’t seek to dictate, rather, he said the party will decide. We gave a statement to that effect, and it was proven there. Name droppers could have said anything using his name, but certainly, it was never him.”

