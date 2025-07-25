Nigeria’s political landscape shifted as a wave of prominent defectors, from senators to former governors, gravitated towards the ADC, signaling a bold opposition front ahead of 2027

With high-profile departures from APC and PDP, including key figures from late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet, the ADC emerged as a magnet for some politicians

As whispers of more defections swirled, insiders say the coalition is poised to reshape the nation’s power dynamics in what could be the most consequential election in recent memory

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The recent adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by prominent political figures in Nigeria has made the platform a notable opposition force aimed at unseating the incumbent president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that while the ADC as a coalition platform continues to draw in prominent politicians from across Nigeria’s major parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Labour Party (LP), the group appears to be united in its bid to oust the ruling APC which came to power via a similar strategy in 2015.

A coalition of opposition forces formally adopts the ADC as its platform to challenge the ruling APC in the 2027 election. Photo credit: ADC/X

Source: Twitter

Many politicians within the alliance are critics of different policies of the present administration, including the mode of subsidy removal, the naira floating, among others.

While some of these heavyweights from the three major parties have officially joined the ADC as a coalition platform ahead of the 2027 elections, some others have also expressed their readiness to support any idea or efforts aimed at unseating the ruling President Tinubu-led APC government, but are not immediately interested in leaving their current party for the ADC.

PDP, LP senators at coalition unveiling

While the coalition is still solidifying its structure, influential senators who have confirmed their involvement in the movement include:

1) Senator Victor Umeh

Victor Umeh, the senator representing Anambra Central at the national assembly, was pictured at the ADC coalition unveiling ceremony on Wednesday, July 2.

Umeh, who served as the national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), hails from Aguluzigbo, a town in Anaocha local government area (LGA) of Anambra state.

The 63-year-old is known to be a political associate of Peter Obi, the LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

2) Ireti Kingibe

Kingibe, the senator representing the federal capital territory (FCT), said earlier in July that she has dumped the LP for the ADC ahead of the 2027 general election.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Kingibe stated that her defection was a deliberate move and would be formalised with “fanfare”.

Senator Kingibe attended the ADC coalition unveiling on Wednesday, July 2, at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Aminu Tambuwal and several other political gladiators plot President Bola Tinubu's fall in the 2027 election. Photos credit: Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Media Office

Source: Facebook

3) Aminu Tambuwal

On Wednesday, July 2, Senator Aminu Tambuwal was among the influential figures from the crises-hit PDP and LP who attended ADC coalition unveiling.

Tambuwal, 59, has served as senator for Sokoto South since 2023. He was the governor of Sokoto state from 2015 to 2023. He is a member of the PDP, and served as the 12th speaker of the house of representatives.

Tambuwal represented the Tambuwal/Kebbe federal constituency of Sokoto state as a member of the house of representatives from 2003 to 2015.

How to become a member of ADC coalition

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ADC introduced a digital process for Nigerians interested in joining the political party, allowing membership registration to be completed entirely online.

By visiting https://www.adc.org.ng/membership, users can fill out a form and await confirmation of their registration status.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng