The founder of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, Ebuka Obi, claimed that occult meetings are going on in Nigeria

Prophet Obi alleged that some politicians are planning to deploy violence as the nation looks forward to the 2027 election

In a video seen by Legit.ng, the prominent cleric prayed to God to expose and destroy such politicians

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Okota, Lagos state - A popular self-acclaimed prophet, Ebuka Obi, has predicted confusion ahead of the 2027 election in Nigeria.

In a viral video seen by Legit.ng on Saturday, July 26, 2025, Prophet Obi sought divine intervention.

Prophet Ebuka Obi says he sees a "dark weather" as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election. Photo credit: Evang. Ebuka Obi

Source: Facebook

Ebuka Obi's prophecy about Nigeria

He said:

“May The Lord intervene in the case of Nigeria. There are some things that are really cooking in this country. There are one or two few of them (sic) with powerful sponsors that believe that 2027 will be do or die. May The Lord save His people. May The Lord intervene. That there would be one time people will begin to run helter skelter in this country.”

He continued:

“We are the one that can easily fly out. You, you don’t have visa, talkless of flying. May the Lord intervene in this dark weather that is about to come down.”

Prophet Obi’s viral video can be watched below:

2027 election: Bright The Seer speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bright Ndibunwa, popularly known as Bright The Seer, declared that "if care is not taken, the anointed person to win the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria will be looked for".

The celebrity prophetess cited ample unkept agreements and "lots of spiritually unhappy souls" as her reason.

Bright The Seer asserted that "if care is not taken, the anointed person to win the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria will be looked for."

Primate Ayodele predicts ADC coalition's collapse before the 2027 election. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Primate Ayodele speaks on 2027 coalition

In the same vein, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual head of the INRI Evangelical Church, predicted that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) will collapse before the 2027 election.

Ayodele spoke recently at his annual prophecy book launch, 'Warnings to the Nations'. The event was attended by Legit.ng.

The Lagos-based cleric stated that for ADC to be relevant, the party "has to go the extra-mile physically, spiritually, technically, and by all means."

Read more on the planned 2027 general election in Nigeria:

Ebuka Obi shares 'secret of his powers'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that prophet Obi unveiled his unconventional sleeping pattern.

In a video, the cleric was captured forgoing the comfort of a soft bed.

The clip, shared by @okwudirichii on TikTok, showed Prophet Obi lying on the stones, which were stacked in a corner of the room.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng