Ahead of the 2027 election, the SDP disowned the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

The SDP accused El-Rufai of impersonating the party and parading himself as its representative without membership or mandate

Idris Inuwa, the SDP North West zonal secretary, warned stakeholders and Nigerians to disregard El-Rufai's recent appearances under the SDP’s banner

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics, and governance in Nigeria.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has disowned Nasir El-Rufai, a prominent opposition leader in the country.

As reported by Premium Times on Friday, July 25, the SDP declared that El-Rufai, a former Kaduna state governor, is neither a member of the party nor authorised to speak for it or represent it.

SDP refutes El-Rufai's membership ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

2027 election: SDP tackles El-Rufai

The Nation also noted the SDP's stance

Inuwa Idris, the SDP zonal secretary, North-West zone, said while speaking at a press briefing in Kaduna on Friday, July 24:

“It has come to our attention that Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has taken it upon himself to appear in various fora including policy dialogues, stakeholder engagements, and even private strategy meetings purporting to speak on behalf of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“Let this be made unequivocally clear to all: Mallam El-Rufai is not authorised, mandated, or recognised by the SDP in any capacity to represent its interests, articulate its positions, or speak on its behalf"

Furthermore, Idris stated that the SDP passed a vote of no confidence on El-Rufai.

The party also tackled its chieftain, Umar Ardo, saying "he is now a known promoter of a new political party, the African Democratic Congress (ADC)."

The SDP said:

“We call for the immediate suspension of Dr Umar Ardo from SDP as he is now a known promoter of a new political party the ADC, resorting to use of the SDP Platform is the height of desperation and crass display of failure in political brinkmanship.

“Let this serve as a final warning for them: 'Desist from your fraudulent activities'."

SDP says El-Rufai not its member ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai aligns with SDP

Legit.ng recalls that in March, El-Rufai announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and defected to the SDP.

El-Rufai cited a growing misalignment between his personal values and the current direction of the APC as the primary reason for his decision.

In a statement released, the 65-year-old expressed his disappointment with the APC’s leadership, accusing the party of straying from the progressive ideals of its founding members.

He revealed that he had raised concerns about the party’s trajectory both privately and publicly over the past two years but found no willingness among the current leadership to address the issues.

In July, the ADC officially formed a coalition with other political parties in preparation for the 2027 election.

The coalition took place in Abuja, the nation’s capital, with various Nigerian politicians from different political parties in the country.

Among the politicians present at the event are Mallam El-Rufai, Atiku Abubakar, former vice president and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, and Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Rivers state.

El-Rufai pictured with Onanuga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai, along with President Bola Tinubu's spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, were spotted at the book launch of Garba Shehu, the ex-official spokesperson for former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The picture of two men from the opposite side of the divide, El-Rufai and Onanuga, got many internet users talking.

