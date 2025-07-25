2027 Election: Reason El- Rufai, Obi May Dump ADC Eventually

The African Democratic Congress is facing internal discord as prominent stakeholders clash over Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2027 elections

Nasir El-Rufai and other key figures are pushing for a southern candidate, raising concerns about the party’s unity and long-term credibility

Moves by political heavyweights like Ahmed Datti and Peter Obi hint at a wider strategic realignment among opposition parties as the race heats up

Growing discord has emerged within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), casting uncertainty over its viability as a coalition force ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 presidential elections.

According to party insiders and political observers, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s ambition to contest the presidency under the ADC banner has stirred significant unease among founding members and key stakeholders.

Nasir El-Rufai stands firm on southern presidency, challenging ADC's internal alignment for the upcoming 2027 elections.

Source: Twitter

Reports gathered by BusinessDay indicated that influential figures within the party, including former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, have expressed discomfort with Abubakar’s persistence. El-Rufai, known for backing a southern candidate during the 2023 polls, has reportedly insisted the presidency should remain in the South until at least 2031.

Sources close to the party suggested El-Rufai was unlikely to support any northern candidate, though he has yet to publicly declare his preferred southern aspirant. So far, two prominent southern figures—former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi and 2023 Labour Party flagbearer Peter Obi—have declared interest in the forthcoming race.

ADC’s Internal Struggles Threaten Coalition Prospects

Party insiders voiced concerns that Abubakar’s bid was driven by personal ambition, potentially weakening the ADC’s coalition efforts. An interim management team member, speaking on condition of anonymity, warned: “Yes, everybody is enthusiastic about the new coalition and the opportunity it will give Nigerians to elect leaders of their choice in 2027, but the plans by Atiku Abubakar to contest may ruin our chances.”

Despite internal dissent, the party has affirmed it will not bar Abubakar from seeking the nomination, reiterating its commitment to providing all aspirants with a fair contest.

Labour Party Repositions Amid ADC Unrest

In a related development, Ahmed Datti—Labour Party’s vice-presidential candidate in 2023—has reportedly returned to the LP, a move linked to efforts to consolidate Peter Obi’s path to the presidency. ADC member Katch Ononuju described this shift as critical to establishing a “new peace process” in the LP aimed at supporting Obi’s campaign.

Ononuju alleged that Abubakar’s ambitions were reminiscent of the 2023 dynamic that splintered the PDP and fuelled the rise of the Obidient movement. He claimed, “It is now getting clearer that Atiku Abubakar’s inordinate ambitions will make it impossible for the emergence of a southern candidate on the platform of the ADC in the 2027 presidential election.”

He credited El-Rufai for remaining steadfast in his commitment to southern leadership, although he noted that the former governor was increasingly isolated within the party.

Labour Party repositions as Peter Obi and Ahmed Datti spark strategic moves amid ADC's leadership crisis.

Source: Twitter

ADC raises alarm over fake state chairmen list

Legit.ng earlier reported that African Democratic Congress (ADC) has raised an alarm over a fake list of supposed state chairmen being shared on social media, declaring that it has not made any such appointments.

A statement by the party noted that it is unaware of any recent appointments and urged Nigerians to disregard the list making the rounds online.

The statement posted via X and signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC and spokesperson of the opposition coalition, advised party members and the general public to rely only on verified communication from the party’s official channels.

