Canada updates travel requirements, detailing visa and eTA guidance for various nationalities entering the country

Nigerian passport holders must obtain a valid visitor visa to enter Canada, regardless of transportation method

US citizens and permanent residents face distinct entry rules, including passport and Green Card stipulations

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Canada has updated its travel requirements, providing detailed guidance on the documents visitors need before entering the country while clarifying which nationalities require a visitor visa or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

The revised guidance outlines the entry rules for tourists, students, workers, permanent residents, dual citizens and transit passengers. It also highlights the requirements for travellers from countries such as Nigeria, India, China and several others.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's government updates entry rules. Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The update comes as Canada continues to strengthen border management while making it easier for eligible travellers from selected countries to enter the country.

Nigerians Still Require Visitor Visa

According to the latest guidelines, Nigerian passport holders must obtain a valid visitor visa before travelling to Canada, regardless of whether they are arriving by air, land or sea.

In addition to a valid passport and visa, most Nigerian applicants are required to provide biometrics, including fingerprints and a photograph, as part of the visa application process.

The Canadian government also noted that travellers carrying refugee travel documents or those who are stateless must obtain a visitor visa before travelling.

Countries eligible for electronic travel authorisation

Canada maintained its Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) programme for travellers from dozens of visa-exempt countries flying into the country.

Citizens of countries including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, New Zealand, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates can travel to Canada by air with a valid passport and an approved eTA instead of a visitor visa.

However, travellers from these countries entering Canada by land or sea generally do not require an eTA but must present a valid passport.

Some visa-required countries can qualify for eTA

Canada also retained a special arrangement allowing eligible citizens of selected visa-required countries to apply for an eTA instead of a visitor visa, provided they meet specific conditions and are travelling by air.

The countries include Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Costa Rica, Malaysia, Indonesia, Morocco, Panama, the Philippines, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Seychelles, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Antigua and Barbuda.

Travellers from these countries must still obtain a visitor visa if they plan to enter Canada by road, rail or sea.

Different rules for US citizens and permanent residents

The updated guidance also clarifies the requirements for travellers from the United States.

American citizens are advised to travel with a valid passport, although those entering Canada by land may use other approved identity documents showing their name, date of birth and citizenship.

Meanwhile, US lawful permanent residents travelling by air must carry both a valid passport from their country of nationality and a valid Green Card or equivalent proof of permanent resident status.

Those entering Canada by land or water from the US only need to present their Green Card or another approved proof of permanent residency.

Students and workers need additional documents

Canada stressed that holding a study permit or work permit alone does not automatically grant entry into the country.

International students and foreign workers must also possess a valid passport together with the appropriate visitor visa or eTA, depending on their nationality.

Successful applicants receiving their first study or work permit will automatically receive a visa or eTA if required.

Upon arrival, immigration officers may request supporting documents, including the permit approval letter and proof that the traveller meets all entry conditions.

Entry requirements depend on traveller's status

Canadian authorities emphasised that travel requirements vary depending on an individual's citizenship, immigration status and mode of travel.

Nigerians are removed from countries needing an eTA to enter Canada. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Twitter

The government advised travellers to confirm the latest requirements before departure to avoid delays, denied boarding or refusal of entry at the border.

With millions of visitors expected this year, officials urged travellers to ensure their passports, visas, eTAs and supporting documents remain valid throughout their journey.

List of countries exempted from a visa to enter Canada

Legit.ng earlier reported Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has updated its travel frameworks and clarified the specific entry documentation required for international visitors based on their nationality and mode of transport.

The comprehensive guidelines divide global travellers into distinct categories, detailing who can enter the North American country entirely visa-free.

Under Canada's 2026 regulations, a small group of individuals can cross Canadian borders without needing either a traditional visitor visa or an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA).

Source: Legit.ng